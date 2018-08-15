COMMUNITY EVENTS
CABILDO DOCENT TRAININGS: Friends of the Cabildo and the Louisiana State Museum have created a docent program to correspond with new exhibits at the French Quarter facility on Jackson Square. Two sessions will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 15, and Aug. 22 at the Cabildo Arsenal Room 3A. RSVP to beth@friendsofthecabildo.org or call (504) 523-3939.
FRENCH CLASSES: Registration is open for Alliance Français of New Orleans traditional language classes, thematic classes and workshops for adults. All traditional classes are immersion-style and taught in French. Register by Saturday, Aug. 25, for discounts. Registration ends Sept. 3, and courses begin Sept. 10. For costs and information on placements and schedules, see af-neworleans.org or call (504) 568-0770.
CHILDREN'S FRENCH CLASSES: Registration is open for Alliance Français "petite" for ages 3-5 at the French Library, 3811 Magazine St. The courses are for student only. Cost is $135, and the class meets Saturdays at 10 a.m. for eight weeks. Sibling discounts available. For information, see af-neworleans.org or call (504) 568-0770.
BALLET AUDITIONS: New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) slates auditions for the pre-professional program Friday, Aug. 17. The tuition-free program provides instruction in pointe, modern, repertoire and other dance forms. Classes are weekly from September to May. Auditions for ages 8-11 will be at 5:45 p.m. and ages 12-18 at 6:45 p.m. Registration is 30 minutes before. Auditions will be at Lyons Rec Center, 624 Louisiana Ave. Classes are at Lyons, Stalling St. Claude Rec Center and Tulane University's McWilliams Hall. For information, visit NOBAdance.com, email mwhite@nobadance.com or call (504) 522-0996.
CHILDREN'S CHORUS AUDITIONS: The New Orleans Children’s Chorus will hold placement hearings for new singers for the 2018-19 season at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and Aug. 24, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and Aug. 25 at Lakeview Presbyterian Church, 5914 Canal Blvd. Later appointments may also be made. Parents should contact Teena Baudier at (504) 482-2883 for information and to schedule an appointment time.
PEOPLE PROGRAM FALL REGISTRATION: Sign up now through Aug. 20 for the People Program's semester of classes. The nonprofit group offers creative leisure learning class for those over 50. Beginning Aug. 20, classes will be held at 2240 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, (504) 284-7678; and 6201 Stratford Place, Algiers, (504) 394-5433. More than 100 classes offered include art, exercise, computer, history, language and others. Students can take any number of classes for $200. Go to www.peopleprogram.org for a complete list of courses and to download a registration form.
BINGO AND BREWS: National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts an evening of the games and liquid libations at Port Orleans Brewing, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. For more information, call (504) 896-2345.
NATIONAL SENIORS DAY: NORDC celebrates seniors with speakers, musical and dance performances, information tables and food Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sanchez Recreation Center, 1616 Caffin Ave. It's free and open to all adults 55 an older. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/national-seniors-day-tickets-46531889133?aff=erelexpmlt.
LAUGHTER YOGA: Judy Newman, a retired speech language pathologist, will present a seminar on laughter yoga at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. For information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
LOUISIANA IN WORLD WAR II: James Linn, a curator at the National WWII Museum, will present "The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The presentation will be part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the Jefferson Parish Historical Society.
TEEN GAME NIGHT: Produced by the NORDC Teen Council, Teen Game Night features games, music, food and fun at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Sanchez Multi-Purpose Center, 1616 Caffin Ave. Hear the newest, hottest music and share some of your own. Open to teens, ages 12-17. No cost. For information, visit nordc.org or (504) 658-3052.
HUNTER SAFETY EDUCATION COURSE: The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office will hold a two-day course for safe hunting Aug. 24-25 at the Sheriff's Training Center, 100 Deputy Barton Granier Drive, LaPlace. Friday will be classroom information, and Saturday will be field activities. Topics include safety, survival and first aid skills, firearm handling and hunting techniques. Participants must attend both classes and pass written and practical exams to be certified. To register call 985-359-8754 or visit the Wildlife and Fisheries site at register-ed.com.
MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY SEMINAR: Learn about benefits, how to apply and the best options for each individual Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community center, 1042 31st St., Kenner. The program, featuring speakers from the Council on Aging, is sponsored by the city's Department of Community Development. Call (504) 466-0697.
Meetings
ALGIERS KIWANIS: Sally Ann Roberts will be the guest speaker when the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place. Guests are welcome. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
REPUBLICAN WOMEN'S CLUB OF JEFFERSON PARISH: Leanne McCallum, coordinator for the Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force, will be the guest speaker at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, in the Chateau Room of the Copeland Tower, 2601 Severn Ave., Metairie. Reservation cost is $30 in advance or $35 at the door. To make a reservation, contact Carolyn Enterante at (504) 919-2101 or carolyn504@yahoo.com.
MILITARY OFFICERS' WIVES' CLUB: Potential members of the Military Officers’ Wives’ Club of Greater New Orleans are invited to a welcome brunch Aug. 25 in New Orleans. Membership in the MOWC is open to all current or former military spouses or widow/ers of a commissioned officer or warrant officer. Associate membership is also available to certain civilian DOD employees. For details on the brunch, email veronicasgutierrez@gmail.com. For information on the club, visit www.mowcnola.org.
Honors
SAILOR HONORED: Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Logan Baron, from New Orleans, who is assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford’s reactor department, was recently awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Richard McCormack, Ford’s commanding officer, at a ceremony in Newport News, Va.
NAMI HONORS: Judge Peter J. Garcia, 22nd Judicial District Court, was recognized with the Sam Cochran Criminal Justice Award presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness during its annual convention in New Orleans. Garcia is the first Louisiana recipient of the award, named in honor of the founder of the Crisis Intervention Team training program. In 2011, Garcia worked to the establish the district's Behavioral Health Court and has advocated for those with mental illness.
Benefits
SCALES AND ALES DISCOUNTS: Through Thursday, Aug. 16, tickets are discounted for the annual Scales & Ales celebration coming up Oct. 5 at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. Guests can support efforts to fight plastic pollution while enjoying an evening of food, drink and live entertainment. Early bird tickets are $50 and up. After Aug. 16, tickets are $65 and up. Admission is limited. Call (504) 861-5107 for information.
FREEDOM FUND/SCHOLARSHIP BANQUET: The NAACP New Orleans Branch fundraising event will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Abundance of Desire Center, 6300 Desire Parkway. Allison B. Hudson will keynote. Honorees include Dr. Robert Turner, Laurene McMillan and Katie Neason. For tickets, call (504) 909-8011 or (504) 321-6104.
SOFAB EARLY BIRD SOIREE TICKETS: Discounted tickets are now on sale through Sept. 14 for the Southern Food and Beverage 10th Anniversary Soiree and Street Party Friday, Oct. 19, at 1504 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The event begins at 6:30 with Champagne and light bites followed by the street celebration with food, cocktails, live music, a silent auction and more. Tickets start at $50. For information and tickets, see natfab.org/soiree-tickets.
LONGUE VUE HOUSE AND GARDENS: The ArtVue fundraiser for Longue Vue House and Gardens will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Ace Hotel New Orleans, 600 Carondelet St. Tickets are $100 for people ages 21 to 35 and $150 for people 36 and over at EventBrite.com.