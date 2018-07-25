PARKINSON'S SUPPORT GROUP: Dr. Jay Rao and Dr. Bruce Copeland will be the principal speakers when the Big Easy Fleur de Lis Parkinson’s Support Group meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 30, in the Esplanade I room in the first-floor conference center at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, email Bonnie Huddleston at Bonhudd4417@gmail.com or visit BigEasyFleurDeLis.org.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.