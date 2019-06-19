The valedictorians of the Class of 2019 at Holy Cross School in New Orleans are Jay Beatmann, Cade Martin, Charles Wellington and Blake Ziegler, and the salutatorians are Elias Brown and William Montalbano.
Beatmann, Martin, Wellington and Ziegler each gave an address during the commencement ceremony, and Brown and Montalbano each gave an address at the baccalaureate Mass, along with Student Body President Cade Martin.
Beatmann, son of Josephine and Jerry Beatmann, plans to major in chemical engineering at the U.S. Naval Academy. At Holy Cross, Beatmann was the recipient of the Silver Medallion award for excellence in social studies and the Silver Medallion award for the athlete with the highest average.
Martin, son of Jenna and Sean Martin, plans to major in biochemistry and physics in the LSU Honors College. At Holy Cross, Martin served as student body president and was the recipient of the Silver Medallion award for excellence in science and the Silver Medallion Award for the athlete with the highest average.
Wellington, son of Frances and Charles Wellington, will attend Tulane University. At Holy Cross, Wellington was the recipient of the Silver Medallion award for the athlete with the highest average.
Ziegler, son of Rebecca and Melvin Ziegler, plans to major in political science and philosophy at the University of Notre Dame. At Holy Cross, Ziegler was the recipient of Silver Medallion awards for excellence in debating, English, foreign language and musicianship.
Brown, son of Inga and Elvin Brown, plans to major in pre-medicine at the U.S. Military Academy. At Holy Cross, Brown was the recipient of the Silver Medallion award for class salutatorian, served as senior class president, and was a graduate of the Brother James McDonnell, C.S.C. Scholars Program.
Montalbano, son of Pamela and Samuel Montalbano, plans to major in mechanical engineering at LSU. At Holy Cross, Montalbano was the recipient of the Silver Medallion award for class salutatorian.