Jefferson Parish Council member Jennifer Van Vranken was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of AARP Chapter 4417. The AARP chapter meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month in the auditorium at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information on joining the chapter, call Bob Martin at (504) 473-8157. In the front row are Bobbie Nuss, left, and chapter President Joe Reine. Behind them are Jackie Elliott and Van Vranken.