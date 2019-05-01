GRIEF SUPPORT: Christian Fellowship Church will hold the next session of GriefShare at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, through Aug. 8 at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The 13-week class for those who have lost someone through death consists of a video presentation, group discussion and at-home preparation. The fee is $15 for the accompanying workbook. The program can be joined in progress. Call (504) 347-4875 for information or to register.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS SEMINARS: Urban League of Louisiana will host a series of free empowerment sessions at its headquarters, 4640 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. All begin at 6:30 p.m. seminars and dates are:
- Thursday, May 2: How to Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle
- Tuesday, May 7: Weight Loss, Detox and Wellness
- Monday, May 13: Healing is the Revolution
- Tuesday, May 28: Building Immunity, Vitality and Strength for Life.
For information, visit urbanleaguela.org.
THERAPON SEMINAR: The Therapon Institute will sponsor a one-day seminar, “Emotional Manipulation,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 at Christian Fellowship, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The seminar examines the process by which controlling people seek to manipulate others. The seminar is approved for six clinical contact hours by the National Association of Social Workers, the Louisiana Counseling Association and the Addictive Disorder Regulatory Authority. Call (504) 328-2249 or visit therapon.org.
YOGA CLASSES: Ochsner's Cancer Center is sponsoring free yoga classes for cancer survivors and people with multiple sclerosis at Ochsner Fitness Center's Harahan location (Elmwood Fitness Center). The classes for cancer survivors are at 4 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. Saturdays, with an additional class at 6 p.m. at Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness, 1401 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, in the Camellia Conference Room. The classes for those with MS are Fridays at 11:30 a.m., with an additional class at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Heritage Plaza, 111 Veterans Blvd., Metairie. For information, call Louanne Cho at (504) 862-6861.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.