The Workforce Development Series continues with the workshop "Interview with a Purpose" from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Nora Navra Library, 1902 St. Bernard Ave.
In this session, personnel consultant Jessica Rareshide will provide advice on how job applicants can convince potential employers that they are the perfect fit and negotiate a salary, along with other aspects of job offers.
The Workforce Development Series is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library. To see the full Workforce Development Series schedule, visit nolalibrary.org.
PUBLIC SPEAKING: The SisterHearts Speech Club helps its adult members develop their public speaking, communication and leadership skills. SisterHearts Speech Club meets at the Martin Luther King Library, 1611 Caffin Ave., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
TEEN TECH CENTER: The Best Buy Teen Tech Center, on the second floor of the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave., provides opportunities for people ages 13-18 to work with new technologies with help from their peers and adult mentors. Monthly community nights provide opportunities for people of all ages to view the space and see the projects teens have been working on. The next Community Night will be April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CITIZENSHIP CLASS: People who want to become U.S. citizens can get help with application forms and preparing for the naturalization test during citizenship classes from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad St.The class is presented in partnership with the Order of St. Lazarus.
COMPOSTING: New Orleans Compost Now, a free residential food waste collection project, will help present a conference on composting from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad St. Topics will include the connections between waste diversion and recycling, landfills, land use and climate change, compost and soil health, stormwater management and green infrastructure projects. To register, email lynneserpe.nola@gmail.com.
TAX HELP: AARP is offering free tax preparation assistance at several library locations. A picture ID, Social Security card, income documents, previous year’s completed taxes and any other appropriate tax documents are required for assistance. An AARP membership is not required. Locations are:
- Algiers Regional: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, through April 15. 3014 Holiday Drive
- East New Orleans Regional: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 10. 5641 Read Blvd.
- Latter Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9. 5120 St. Charles Ave.
- Norman Mayer Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 11. 3001 Gentilly Blvd.