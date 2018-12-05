AARP Chapter 4273 elects board of directors Advocate staff report Dec 5, 2018 - 7:00 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Members of AARP Southlake Metairie Chapter 4273 elected directors during their November meeting. From left are Dottie Eitmann, Harold Swiber, Katherine Roux, Cheryl Schallaci, Ellen Witcher, Debbie Swiber and Carita Breaux. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Aarp Chapter 4273 View comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! New Orleans Morning Roundup New Orleans news updates are sent each weekday morning. Stay informed. Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Karen Taylorgist504.636.7434Online submission orContact by e-mail Letter to the editor Send a letter to the editor to voice your opinion.