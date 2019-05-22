Edward Confessor Mark Larkin.jpg

History teacher Mark Larkin answers questions from students, including sixth-grader Bryce Foor.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

At St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie, 1940s themes have been woven throughout the middle school curriculum this year. 

The interdisciplinary study concluded recently with a week of activities focused specifically on World War II. Students visited the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, were entertained by a USO-style show and munched on sugar-free war cake. There was a display of family artifacts from World War II, and teachers including Richard Donnes, Sheryl Knouse, Mark Larkin and Erin Williams dressed in military fashion.

Students created portfolios of their '40s-related projects from various classes. The winners of a competition for the best-decorated portfolios are Mary Fontenot, Alyssa Foor, Laila Hoang, Anh Dao Le, Valeska Mora, Natalie Sabido and Katie Scuderi.

