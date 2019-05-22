At St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie, 1940s themes have been woven throughout the middle school curriculum this year.
The interdisciplinary study concluded recently with a week of activities focused specifically on World War II. Students visited the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, were entertained by a USO-style show and munched on sugar-free war cake. There was a display of family artifacts from World War II, and teachers including Richard Donnes, Sheryl Knouse, Mark Larkin and Erin Williams dressed in military fashion.
Students created portfolios of their '40s-related projects from various classes. The winners of a competition for the best-decorated portfolios are Mary Fontenot, Alyssa Foor, Laila Hoang, Anh Dao Le, Valeska Mora, Natalie Sabido and Katie Scuderi.