There’s an opportunity to support your favorite local nonprofits by taking part in GiveNOLA Day from 12:10 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday, May 7. The day-long donation drive was launched six years ago by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, a philanthropic organization active in the 13-parish Greater New Orleans area.
On May 7, “we will have the opportunity to come together as a community to support our incredible nonprofits who work to improve the quality of life for us all,” said Andy Kopplin, Greater New Orleans Foundation president and CEO.
This year’s goal is to raise $6 million, Kopplin said. Since it began in 2014, the annual donation day has raised more than $20 million.
The minimum donation is $10, and the list of more than 700 participating nonprofits is available by visiting www.GiveNOLA.org. Information also is available by emailing GiveNola@gnof.org or by calling (504) 598-4663.
The GNOF has been connecting people with good causes for more than 90 years. It gives grants as well as encouraging people with resources and ideas to create solutions to the region’s challenges.
Participating nonprofits in New Orleans include Ashe Cultural Arts Center, Café Reconcile, Children’s Bureau of New Orleans, Committee for a Better New Orleans, New Orleans Mission, New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter, Grow Dat Youth Farm, Longue Vue House and Gardens, Louisiana Children’s Museum, WBRH Reading Room and Vietnamese Initiatives in Economic Training.
Dillard anniversary gala
Grammy-Award winning artist Patti LaBelle will perform during Dillard University’s 150th Founding Anniversary Gala at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave.
The black-tie event will be hosted by hip-hop legend and Dillard University Board Trustee member MC Lyte (Lana Michelle Moorer).
Proceeds benefit the Student Assistance for Financial Emergencies Fund. The fund was established in 2013 to help at-risk students on the verge of dropping out because they could not pay outstanding balances. SAFE Fund has helped 300 students remain at Dillard and more than 100 students graduate.
To purchase gala tickets visit bit.ly/du150gala.
International School benefit
International School of Louisiana is hosting its spring fundraising event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at City Park’s Storyland, 7 Victory Ave.
The community is invited to enjoy a carnival-themed evening that includes a raffle, silent auction, music, food and games for all ages.
Tickets are $15 through May 3 and $20 at the door. Tickets are available at www.isl-edu.org/isl-family.
Free jazz concert
A free concert featuring New Orleans-based clarinetists Evan Christopher and Gregory Agid will take place at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St. Doors open at 9 p.m., and no tickets or advance registration is required.
Christopher has an international reputation as an ambassador the for traditional New Orleans clarinet style. Agid is known for the modern New Orleans sound exemplified by his mentor, Alvin Batiste.
The concert will focus on compositions by Batiste and Sidney Bechet and will include contemporary originals by Agid and Christopher.
For information visit www.jazzandheritage.org.