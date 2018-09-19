Take matters into your own hands and be there for the kickoff of Adopt a Catch Basin from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Phyllis Wheatley Community School, 2300 Dumaine St.
New Orleans residents can learn proper ways to clean city catch basins and volunteer to help with neighborhood cleanups.
The city’s Neighborhood Engagement Office plans to join with neighborhood associations to coordinate clean up days on Oct. 6 in District E; Oct. 13 in District A; Oct. 20 in District D; Oct. 27 in District C and E; and Nov. 3 in District B.
To register visit www.nola.gov/neighborhood-engagement/programs/catch-basin-cleaning/.
FORE health
The Daughters of Charity Foundation of New Orleans will host its third annual Champions FORE Health golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 21, at City Park’s Bayou Oaks South Course. Event-day registration and breakfast start at 6:45 a.m., and tee time is 8 a.m.
The event raises awareness of health issues including diabetes, heart disease and cancer, while helping Daughters of Charity Services provide preventive screenings and treatment.
Tournament chairs include Michael deYoung, Dr. Corey Hebert, Allison J. Young and retired NFL star Buford Jordan. There will be prizes for the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin challenges, and Premier Nissan will present a 2018 Rogue SV for a hole-in-one. For information visit www.dcsno.org/champions.
Linen Night East
The public is invited to the East New Orleans Business Development District’s Linen Night in the East from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd.
Admission is free, and there will be food vendors, a cash bar and entertainment including Rechell Cook and the ReGeneration Band. For information email enolabdd@gmail.com.
Vegan block party
The Humane Society of Louisiana and several partners are hosting an End of Summer Vegan Block Party from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 19, in the 1300 block of Prytania St.
Participating vendors include Seed & Cocoally, Big Easy Bucha, Mac and Moon, Emerge and Viridia Vegan Cheeze. Five percent of proceeds from sales will benefit the Humane Society, and pets will be available for adoption. For information call the humane society at (901) 268-4432.
NOLA on Tap
The Louisiana SPCA will present the NOLA on Tap beer fest, a kickoff event for Oktoberfest in New Orleans, from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, with a special VIP tent opening at 11 a.m. at the City Park Festival Grounds.
Enjoy hundreds of local, national and home-brewed beer choices, food, live music, games and contests. The event is dog-friendly and benefits the Louisiana SPCA. Tickets are $5 for general admission, and VIP passes, for those 21 and older only, are $30 on event day. Ticket packages are available. For information visit www.nolaontap.org.
Mini visions
Join Community Visions Unlimited and artists who are transforming neutral ground utility boxes in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at The Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Ave.
Enjoy food, drink, music by Happy Birds of Blueness and an auction of one-of-a-kind wooden boxes that are miniatures of the real deals. Artists will be on hand to talk about their works and plans to continue painting in the New Orleans area. CVU is a nonprofit organization. For information visit www.cvunola.org.
UNCF walk
Advance registration is underway for the 31st annual United Negro College Fund Walk on Oct. 13 at Audubon Park Riverview, 6500 Magazine St. Check in and event-day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the walk/run starts at 8:30 a.m.
For information including sponsorship opportunities visit www.uncf.org/NewOrleansWalk.