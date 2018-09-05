With Spanish moss wrapped around her shoulders, Rebeckah Gordon-Kirk sat near the front of City Park’s miniature train as it passed through groves of oak trees.
The park has the largest collection in the world, she said. Since the trees are deciduous, they sprout new leaves when they drop the old ones. The sprawling McDonogh Oak near Ralph’s on the Park has held its ground for over 850 years.
“There’s just so much to love about these trees,” said Gordon-Kirk, a tour guide. “I sometimes come out here and imagine what it would be like to be one.”
Stepping off the train, she was joined by two other guides, Dylan Hunter and Whitney Mixon. Together, the trio launched a cheerful rhythm-and-blues ditty about the park’s famous inhabitants, while the train passengers watched with amusement.
“I’m big and strong and I live for a long, long time,” sang Gordon-Kirk. “I live in a grove with a bunch of old friends of mine ... I was here before Bienville, and I’ll be here for a long, long time.”
“My roots are strong and hold me to the ground ... Hurricanes have a hard time blowing me down ... I’m such a beautiful sight to see, and Spanish moss likes to hang on me….”
“ ... ‘Cause I’m alive, I’m alive, I’m alive ... I’m a live oak tree….” the group crooned, while performing choreographed dance moves. A nearby family of five, enjoying a picnic, recorded the show on their cellphones.
The performance was part of Friends of City Park’s Historical Musical Train Tour, which takes place on the beloved miniature locomotive, three times a day, from Friday through Sunday.
During each 45-minute ride, costumed guides sing a bite-size version of the park’s history and perform for the passengers. The tours began in May and run through mid-October.
“It’s not music people are familiar with, so they go into the tour not really knowing what to expect, but they’re pleasantly surprised that it’s this really cute show with so much information about the park,” said Gordon-Kirk, a local singer and actress.
Three guides, out of a roster of six, host the tour, which includes nine songs and six stops. The audience remains on the train, said Casie Duplechain, the executive director of Friends of City Park and the executive producer of the train tour.
The entertaining yet informative journeys coincide with New Orleans Tricentennial celebrations and educational events happening throughout the city.
“We were trying to figure out a vaster way to educate and engage people to learn about the park, and so this Historical Musical Train Tour came about and snowballed into what it is now,” said Duplechain.
Paul Soniat, a musician and the director of City Park’s Botanical Gardens, composed the original score, which features musical contributions from Michael Girardot of The Revivalists, members of Sweet Crude, and other local musicians. Bear America Records helped with the audio engineering.
“It was a treat to watch the music come together,” said Duplechain, of the behind-the-scenes collaboration.
Guests — including Dariah Reynolds, 11, and her brother Chad Reynolds, 13 — get to see the final product.
“I enjoyed the dancing and singing,” said Chad.
“We learned a lot from the tour guides,” added Dariah. “I liked when the lady was talking about the live oak trees.”
They also learned that the grand Peristyle was built in 1907 for bands and dancing; that New Orleans City Park is 50 percent larger than Central Park in New York City, and that it attracts about 16 million visits a year.
And they heard that during the Works Progress Administration that followed the Great Depression, more than 10 miles of the park’s lagoons were dug by hand.
After the train click-clacked to its final stop — the vast green space near the New Orleans Museum of Art — the guides boogied beneath purple, green, and gold umbrellas, and warbled a song about the museum’s exhibitions.
“Years ago they had old King Tut, got him out a pyramid ... the lines were long, they stretched for a mile, painted the street like the river Nile ... people came from all around to see that boy king, and his mask of gold,” sang Dylan Hunter, before his comrades joined him for the chorus: “Let’s go see some art, at the New Orleans Museum Of Art, 'cause I think we all need a little culture now and then!”
The Reynolds siblings and their fellow passengers smiled and swayed to the music.
“A lot of people don't realize how big the park is, and just how many different things are in the park; and they don’t know the history of the park. Our goal is to educate everybody,” said Duplechain. “There’s always positive feedback about how much they learn, so it's been a great response.”
Friends of City Park’s Historical Musical Train Tour
When: Friday-Sunday through Oct. 14
Where: Carousel Gardens Amusement Park
Admission: $20 for general admission; children 36 months and under receive free tickets (book in advance).