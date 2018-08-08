NEW ORLEANS CHARTER SCIENCE AND MATH HIGH SCHOOL: Monique G. Cola has been appointed the new principal of Sci High. A native of New Orleans and a graduate of Joseph S. Clark High School, Cola earned her bachelor's degree at Pitzer College in Claremont, California, a master's degree from LSU and a Ph.D. in neuroscience from Tulane University. She served as assistant to the vice chancellor of student affairs at Delgado Community College and was the director of the Biology Resource Center at Xavier University.
JESUIT ANNOUNCES NEW CFO: Jason Hijuelos will be the chief financial officer for Jesuit High School. Hijuelos brings to Jesuit 17 years of experience working with organizations from small businesses to not-for-profits to large, publicly traded companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU and is a certified public accountant, chartered global management accountant and certified valuation analyst.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH: The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Home and School Association is hosting the Back to SEAS Bash at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at the school, 4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner. Fellowship, class lists, prizes, food, used uniforms, pre-ordered school supplies and more will be on hand. For information, contact Jennifer Cooley (504) 329-2014 or Natasia Kissinger (504) 339-5384.
HERITAGE SCHOOL OF MUSIC: Applications are being accepted for the Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music, a free program for children ages 8-17 offered through the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Applications for the beginners program, for students ages 8-15 who have had little or no instruction and may or may not have an instrument, is open through Aug. 1. Applications for the Heritage School, for students ages 10-17 who have had at least one year of instruction and own an instrument, is open through Sept. 1. Classes are free, but there is a $15 per year supply fee. Interviews and auditions for the beginners program will be Aug. 18. Auditions for the Heritage School will be Sept. 8. To apply, visit www.jazzandheritage.org. For information, call (504) 558-6112 or email hsm@jazzandheritage.org.
ST. JOHN SCHOOLS: For the second year in a row, West St. John High School has been named a bronze school by U.S. News & World Report, which ranks schools based on their performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college.
ACADEMY EXPANDS ENROLLMENT: University View Academy, a free public online charter school for grades K-12, will add 500 additional seats in all grades for the 2018-19 school year. Parents can enroll their child online at universityview.academy or (225) 421-2900. Orientation sessions began July 31 to teach families how to utilize the school's online platform. All instruction is offered daily by certified Louisiana teachers.