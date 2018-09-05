St. Elizabeth’s Guild will hold its 48th annual Volunteer Activists Awards Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the Hyatt Regency, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. Doors open at 10:45 a.m.
The guild will honor eight community activists: Debbie Albert, Ann Duffy, Ann Heslin, Todd Matherne, Diann M. Sanborn, Carol Short, Alfred "Ted" Stacey IV and Allison Giffin Talley.
Carol M. Porter and Mark C. Suprenant will be honored as Hall of Fame activists for their continued community work. Porter and Suprenant were honored as Volunteer Activists in 1994.
The luncheon will include a fashion show presented by Dillard’s, entertainment by The Big Easy Boys, a silent auction, raffles and a parade of prizes. Tickets are $75 and must be purchased in advance. There will be reserved seating only.
St. Elizabeth’s Guild supports various children’s programs of Catholic Charities. Proceeds from the luncheon will help Padua House, St. John the Baptist Head Start, Cornerstone Kids, Isaiah 43 and Therapeutic Family Services.
For general information, call luncheon chairwoman Ana Eller at (504) 737-4228. For luncheon tickets, call Cindy Wooderson at (504) 301-4321.
Big Easy budget
The Committee for a Better New Orleans recently announced midyear results of the Big Easy Budget Game, www.bigeasybudgetgame.com, a website that Orleans Parish residents can use to balance the city budget and prioritize spending.
Residents can see how the city spends tax dollars and then indicate programs and services they want to see supported in the community. Data is collected anonymously and is available upon request. The website is available year-round, and the final data report will be compiled alongside the city budget in October.
More than 300 residents have participated and said they want more city government accountability, infrastructure improvements, affordable housing and mental health care. They wanted less money spent on administration and on Orleans Parish Prison.
Some participants allocated budget funds directly to the Mayor’s Office of Community Development, with a focus on building affordable housing. “While the city largely uses shrinking federal funds to support housing, this tells us that the people of New Orleans understand the need to leverage even more resources to end the current affordability crisis,” said Andreanecia Morris, president of the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance.
“How the city spends our taxes and fees is the most important decision it makes, and New Orleans residents must have a meaningful voice in this decision," said Keith Twitchell, president of the Committee for a Better New Orleans. "The Big Easy Budget Game provides a real opportunity for city leaders to incorporate community priorities and community wisdom into the city budget."
The Committee for a Better New Orleans works to create equity and opportunity for New Orleanians by developing community leaders, fostering civic engagement and advocating for open, effective, accountable government. For information about the organization, visit www.cbno.org. For information about the budget game, visit www.bigeasybudgetgame.com.