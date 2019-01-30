A Girl Scout cookie rally on Jan. 11 at Woodland Presbyterian Church in Algiers kicked off the 2019 cookie sale season for more than 140 Algiers and Plaquemines Parish Scouts in Girl Scout Service Unit 450.
The rally allows Girl Scouts to get creative while preparing to sell cookies and work with customers. They also participate in hands-on activities to develop essential skills such as setting goals, making decisions, managing money, dealing with people and practicing business ethics.
Booth sales will run from Feb. 22 until March 10.
The nine varieties being offered are Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Girl Scout S'mores, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Thanks-A-Lot and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Cookies are $4 a package upon delivery, $5 a package for the gluten-free variety. Five varieties are vegan.