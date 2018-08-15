As area residents this month remember the devastation of Hurricane Katrina 13 years ago, the nonprofit watchdog group Levees.Org is unveiling phase one of its proposed Flooded House Museum in the Filmore Gardens neighborhood of New Orleans. The christening ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 4918 Warrington Drive.
For a limited time, visitors to the house can experience an artistic rendering of a family room, filled with love and music — the day before the levees broke. Like a diorama, the exhibit will be visible by looking inside the house through its windows.
In the coming months, for phase two, the house will be brought back in time to what houses in the area looked like in the days after the 2005 flood. A City Planning Commission permit was granted for the unique educational memorial, set at a residence near the site of the London Avenue Canal east levee breach.
Levees.Org purchased the gutted house on Warrington Drive in 2016. The city safety and permits office worked with the group and neighborhood residents to secure the property and obtain electricity.
Volunteer contractors installed walls, a doorway and a foyer to give dimension to the flooded remains for the "restoration" during phase one. Volunteer artists staged the room to be viewed using donated furniture, fixtures and accessories.
The second phase of the project starts after Labor Day. A photographer will capture images inside and outside of the "normal" room for display. Then, artists will create a flooded effect inside by using theater art and scenic design techniques.
The ribbon cutting for the completed Flooded House Museum will take place in mid-November. For information and to contribute to maintaining the exhibit, which includes donating money for electricity and water for the gardens, visit http://levees.org/donate.
Blood drive
Sign up to donate lifesaving blood by taking part in the 5th annual Tropical Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave.
The Organ Grinders and the Musicians’ Clinic & Assistance Foundation are partnering with the Blood Center of New Orleans to produce the event. Last year, more than 250 pints of blood were collected. One pint of blood can equal three lifesaving transfusions.
The important drive is not without fun. Enjoy live music, dancing and raffles. Participants may donate blood, volunteer or simply show up and give their support. If you can’t make the event, stop by any Blood Center location and tell the staff you are donating for the Musicians' Clinic & Assistance Foundation.
For information about donating blood, or to donate raffle items and become a sponsor, visit www.neworleansmusiciansclinic.org.
Tell city what you think
New Orleans City Hall’s Neighborhood Engagement Office will hold community office hours from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, and Monday, Aug. 20, for residents to chat with city officials about neighborhood issues. The gatherings will take place at the following locations:
- District A, Gernon Brown Recreation Center, 1001 Harrison Ave.
- District B, Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad St.
- District C, Cut-Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St.
- District D, Milne Recreation Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.
- District E, Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd.
For information visit www.nola.gov.