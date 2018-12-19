Holidays
HOLIDAY MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY: The East Bank Regional Library will host free concerts as part of its holiday programming at 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
- New Aurora Saxophone Ensemble — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. This small group, consisting only of saxophones, performs a variety of tunes.
- The Clarinet Quacks — 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. The group consisting of clarinetists plays a range of music.
For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
"NUTCRACKER" AT THE PLANETARIUM: The Maumus Center and Planetarium will host a viewing of "The Nutcracker Suite" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 721 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. Tickets are $10, $5 for children ages 4-12, and can be purchased at the door. Reservations are suggested at (504) 301-0239. All children must be accompanied by an adult. No late admittance.
"DER NUSSKNACKER": "The Nutcracker and the Mouseking," the 200-year-old German tale by E.T.A. Hoffman, has become the beloved "Nutcracker" ballet of today and will be presented by the Jefferson Ballet Theatre and the German-American Cultural Center at the Gretna Cultural Center, 740 Fourth St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 21-22, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. The production features more than 65 professional and student dancers from throughout the greater metropolitan area. For tickets and information, call (504) 319-7920 or visit gretnacca.com.
"ADVENT LESSONS AND CAROLS": The choirs from Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church and School, Immaculate Conception Church and School, and St. Joseph Church on the West Bank will gather for a service of lessons and carols at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 146 Fourth St., Westwego.
HOLIDAY COLLECTION: The Jefferson Parish Department of Community Development and UNITY of Greater New Orleans will collect household good for its "Home for the Holidays" program until Saturday, Dec. 22, with collection boxes located in the lobby of the Joseph S. Yenni Building, 1221 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan. UNITY, a nonprofit organization, hopes to house more than 70 homeless people with disabilities and 60 homeless families this winter. Items include new mops, brooms, dish soap, laundry detergent, sponges and all-purpose cleaners, and toiletries. Kitchen supplies and linens may be gently used or new and includes blankets, sheets, pillows, towels, pots and pans, dishes, glassware and serving utensils. For information, call (504) 736-6260.
RINGALONG SINGALONG: As part of the Revillon on The Ridge festivities, Old Metairie Garden Club will sponsor a caroling evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at Bayou Metairie Park, at the intersection of Metairie Road and Labarre Drive. Harry Mayronne Jr. will lead carols, with Santa, Mr. Bingle, snow on the ground and a live choo-choo (The Metry Express) running around the base of the largest Christmas tree in Jefferson Parish. For information, visit www.oldmetairiegardenclub.com.
MUSICAL WORKSHOP: JPAS will hold a Winter Wonderland Musical Workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 27-28, at JPAS Conservatory Studio, 5005 Bloomfield St., Metairie. Lead by Lynne Bordelon, the workshops are for children ages 7-17 and cost $50 per day. For information, visit www.jpas.org.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
GRANT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED: Junior League of New Orleans is accepting applications from eligible local nonprofit organizations for its Community Assistance Fund grants through Dec. 28. The league will award grants of up to $20,000 to organizations that demonstrate their ability to advance the well-being of women in one or more of the following ways:
- Enhancing economic opportunities
- Improving women’s health and wellness
- Providing needed family support to alleviate the burdens on female caregivers.
For information and guidelines, see jlno.org/CAF.
WETLAND WINTER SOLSTICE: Enjoy an evening under the stars on the longest night of the year with a ranger-guided trail walk and astronomy program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero (near Crown Point). Reservations required. Call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10, or visit nps.gov/jela.
JAZZ SESSION: New Orleans Jazz Club will hold its monthly jam session from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at Mo’s Chalet, 3201 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, call (504) 780-2961.
CALL FOR ENTRIES: The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts seeks high school junior and senior artists for the contest "Cosmos," to mark the foundation's 10th anniversary. Art will be judged on three criteria: concept and design; technical skill; and creativity. Deadline to enter is Jan. 18, 2019. For information on the contest and the foundation, visit www.georgerodriguefoundation.org.
HISTORY SERIES: Carolyn Kolb, historian and professor, will lead a six-part series on The History of Jefferson Parish, beginning on at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The free events occur at the following dates, all at 7 p.m.:
- Jan. 9: "Part One — From Bienville and Iberville to 1825"
- Jan. 16: "Part Two — 1825 to 1874"
- Jan. 23: "Part Three — Reconstruction to World War I"
- Jan. 30: "Part Four — The Roaring Twenties to World War II"
- Feb. 6: "Part Five — Postwar, Interstates and Suburbs"
- Feb. 13: "Part Six — The Communities of Jefferson Parish"
For information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
PEOPLE PROGRAM REGISTRATION: New Orleans People Program, a nonprofit membership organization for those 50 years old and older who are looking for creative ways to spend time, a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph, will hold registration at both campuses for sessions running January to May 2019. To register or for more information, call the main campus at 2240 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, at (504) 524-7678; or the West Bank campus at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6201 Stratford Place, New Orleans, at (504) 394-5433. Classes are $200 for as many as desired. Visit www.peopleprogram.org.
BELLE CHASSE FIRE DEPARTMENT: The Belle Chasse Fire Department has purchased 12 self-contained breathing apparatuses with $65,000 the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery donated to the department in 2017.
NEW CEO: Girl Scouts Louisiana East has selected Rebecca Pennington, Ph.D., as its new chief executive officer, following a national search. She will replace the retiring Jackie Alexander. Pennington most recently served as senior director, vice president of Walk MS and vice president for development for its Louisiana office. Headquartered in New Orleans with a regional service center in Baton Rouge, Girl Scouts Louisiana East covers 23 parishes. For information, visit www.gsle.org or (800) 644-7571.
TOURISM COMMISSION: The River Parishes Tourist Commission recently elected officers. The board unanimously elected Peggy Joseph as chairwoman; Garrett Monti as vice chairman; and Elizabeth Joseph as secretary and treasurer. The commission covers St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.
ST. CHARLES UNITED WAY: St. Charles Parish government raised more than $31,000 for the United Way of St. Charles from employee donations and fundraising activities during October, including a "Cupcake Wars" competition, a pumpkin decorating contest and a fall fest.
Meetings
CONGRESSIONAL SPEAKER: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner, for the meeting of the Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. For information or reservations, call Carolyn Enterante (504) 919-2101 or email carolyn504@yahoo.com.
Honors
SHERIFF'S HONORS: Sgt. Rogers Landry Jr., assigned to the District 2 Patrol Division, was selected as the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office Enforcement Employee of the Quarter, and dispatcher Coretta Espadron, assigned to the communications section of the Support Services Division, was selected as the Administrative Employee of the Quarter. Sgt. Anthony Bruscato was selected as the first Corrections Employee of the Quarter, assigned to the parish prison since 2015.
ST. JOHN HONORS: Det. Jonathan Walker has been named Office of the third quarter by St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre. Walker's investigation led to the arrest and federal indictment of eight suspects in a fraudulent prescription ring.