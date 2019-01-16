TULANE UNIVERSITY EXECUTIVE EDUCATION: The Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business has begun holding executive education classes in the Central Business District, at the Stewart Center CBD at the corner of Howard Avenue and Carondelet Street. The 21,000-square-foot Stewart Center for Executive Education includes Freeman’s executive MBA program and custom, nondegree programs for professionals, the Goldring Institute for International Business and a newly launched program in entrepreneurial hospitality.
NUNEZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE: The Workforce Development & Continuing Education Division of Nunez Community College has scheduled a number of noncredit and workforce training classes for the spring term. For details about current and upcoming classes, including course descriptions, days, times, duration and fees, visit nunez.edu/admissions/Workforce-Development or call (504) 278-6439. Courses being offered include:
- Basic Arc Welding
- Ceramics
- Developing the Leader Within — Shaping Tomorrow's Future
- EKG II
- Electrical Construction II (NCCER Level 2)
- Electrical Construction IV (NCCER Level 4)
- Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED
- HVAC NCCER Level 1
- Introduction to EKG
- Introduction to Photography
- Learn to Sew
- Louisiana Notary Exam Preparation
- Music Industry Studies
- Operation of Wastewater Treatment Plants
- Phlebotomy
- Water Treatment Plant Operation
- Welding Oxy-Ace Cutting.
TULANE UNIVERSITY SPORTS: A Tulane alumni couple has donated another $1 million to support Tulane University men’s basketball. The gift from Avron B. Fogelman ’62 and Wendy Mimeles Fogelman, Newcomb College ’63, establishes the Fogelman Life Preparation Program, which will teach life skills, financial training, career coaching and student success to basketball players. The gift also supports an altitude chamber for the team.
DEAN'S LIST: Students at Nunez Community College named to the dean's list have earned a 3.5 or better GPA. The recipients include:
- ARABI: Suzan Abdel-Aziz, Hailey Bauman, Desiree Copping, Esmeralda Esparza, Shanté Rickmon, Ayeshah Saleem, Rosena Seruntine and Kaycie Stewart
- AVONDALE: India Atkinson
- BELLE CHASSE: Stephanie Clark, Keith Conner, Rande Gaudin, Alec Guidry, Cameron Guidry, Logan LeBlanc, Nathan Randazzo, Preston Robichaux and Cameron Whitney
- CHALMETTE: Mohammad Abdelaziz, Joseph Accomando, Molly Bienvenu, Brennan Bradley, Imani Brown, Tamara Castigliola, Caleb Counce, Dominic Curole, Dali Dali, Gabrielle Forsythe, Stephanie Gibson, Ronald Gonzales, Benjamin Hammock, Alyssa Happel, Olivia Indovina, Assalah Kahla, Madison Kenna, Carissa Kimball, Savannah Love, Joanna Manzella, Kisuana Martinez, Patrick Melancon, Taylor Mire, Dillon Montero, Misty Morales-Cadman, Bao Nguyen, Hai Nguyen, Noel Norris, Donyell Price, Brandy Rodriquez, Trevor Sanders, Kimberly Santa Marina, Charlie Shaw, Kelli Summerford, Tina Winfield, Raegan Youngs and Savannah Yusuff
- GRETNA: Brooke Cavet, Connor Wolfe and Dajanaé Martinez
- HARAHAN: Carroll VanGeffen
- HARVEY: Jolin Alexis, Jarrett Carey, Bonnie Harris, Christian LeBlanc and Princess Alleescia Myers
- KENNER: Brian Ganier and Michael Gaconi
- LAPLACE: Damon Cutno
- LULING: Antonio Castro
- MARRERO: Curtis Freeman, Calvin Garrison, Colby Johnson, Jon Jones, Kelly Rivas, Joshua Simon and Brian Tran
- MERAUX: Gina Acosta, Gabrielle Campo, Victoria Gritter, Dillon Hartmann, Trevor Hume, Jennifer O'Sullivan, Stacy Paguada, Michelle Roper, Heather Showalter and Mindy Torres
- METAIRIE: Mohamed Ahmed Khaliva, John Bernius, Andonicia Farria, Emily-Joyce Marquez, Elizabeth Martinez and Andrew Bardales
- NEW ORLEANS: Aynur Abdullin, Kathleen Algere, Chealice Bailey, Geneva Benn, Kelsey Black, Henry Breaux, Terry Brock, Rondalyn DeSalle, Bianca Douglas, Justin Ebanks, Steve Fletcher, Irma Gettridge, Kristie Irving, Miltralyn Isaac, Nadia James, John Le, Taniesha Maloid, Krissean McClarty, Shirelle Perkins, Lewis Ramel, Bobbie Roberts, Kandy Rose, Zinda Sartin, Kayidra Sellers, Angela Stewart, Damian Sylve, Christine Thompson, Diem-Trang Tran, Hong Cuc Trinh, Kieshan Williams and Marlise Williams
- ST. BERNARD: Brandon Carlisle, Hannah Crovetto, James Frazier, Gabrielle Guerra, RaJanae Major, Samantha Matlock, Jennifer Meyer, Abbie Michon, Philip Mones, Rae Nunez, Mitchell Roussell, Carlos Sanchez, Abby Young and Danylo Zaitsev
- TERRYTOWN: Anna Richardson
- VIOLET: Jessica Breitenbach, Grace Ferguson, Dylan Graves, Christopher Joseph, Chase Kain, Elijah Latapie, Talesha Lewis, Meagan Mandola, Charlene Smith, Tyler Tenorio, Tashica Tinson and Shane Saizan
- WESTWEGO: Konnor Gaubert, Breanna Palmisano, Jerome Stevenson, Ariel Troxclair and Aurora Troxclair.
FOUNDATION GALA: Pelicans & Pearls will be the fundraising gala for the Nunzez Community College Foundation board at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet. Included in the event are food, beverages, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction. Tickets are $55. For information or tickets, contact Katherine Lemoine, director of development, at klemoine@nunez.edu or (504) 278-6491.