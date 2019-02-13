Some owners think that they need to get rid of their dogs because they are moving into an apartment. However, apartment living does not automatically mean no dogs. There are pet-friendly accommodations, including apartments, throughout the city. It just sometimes takes a little research to find housing for the entire family.
It is a common misconception that pets need a big yard. It is a fact, though, that dogs need to get proper exercise: daily walks or visits to the dog park are more than enough to keep a canine family member happy.
Most rescue organizations and shelters do not require that adopters have a yard because they do not want dogs to be left outside and unattended. Dogs should be a part of the family, and they want to be indoors with the family. Dogs left alone in a yard are prone to boredom and the behaviors that come with it, such as digging, escaping and excessive barking.
Not all apartments allow pets, and those that do often have weight and/or breed restrictions and require a separate pet deposit. There are often limits on the number of pets allowed in an apartment.
If a family looking for an apartment already has a pet, it is a good idea to have references from veterinarians, neighbors and former landlords saying the pet is well-kept, up-to-date on vaccinations and that the family is a responsible owner. It's also a good idea to arrange a meet-and-greet so that a potential landlord can see what a great pup you have.
When apartment shopping, here are some additional things to consider:
The floor-level matters. First-floor apartments give direct access to the outdoors. This makes potty trips quick, easy and hassle-free, especially first thing in the morning and late at night. This is also great if the family dog is not familiar with stairs or would have trouble maneuvering stairs due to age or other conditions.
Routine and exercise are essential. If the family is moving from a home with a yard that Fluffy is used to running and playing in, make sure to continue to give him outside time with walks, jogs or dog park visits. Too many people rely on the yard for their pet's exercise. Get out and move. This is a great way to establish new routines, explore the new neighborhood, meet new neighbors and fellow dog owners.
Be mindful of neighbors. Now that the family will be sharing a wall with neighbors, try restricting playing to the outdoors that evokes barking. Keep a good variety of toys and treats on hand to keep the pet occupied and stimulated while at home and indoors, especially when the family is away at work and the dog is home alone.
Consider a dog walker or dog day care. Dogs should not be left alone for extended periods of time — whether indoors or out — for their safety and mental and physical well-being. This applies to everyone, not just apartment dwellers. If no one will be home for long hours, consider hiring a dog walker or joining a dog day care.
Get landlord's OK before adopting: Nothing is worse than having to return a dog because he does not meet the housing requirements. And remember, cats like apartments, too, so if the complex is not dog-friendly, consider a cat.
Consider alternatives: If finding an apartment proves difficult, look for single-family or double-home rentals. A Realtor can assist in finding pet-friendly options.
No one should have to give up a pet simply due to moving or be denied the companionship of a pet because they do not own a home. Do the necessary homework to find proper housing for the entire family, including the pets.
Events
TUESDAY: The Louisiana SPCA is holding a volunteer orientation from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Pre-registration is required at www.la-spca.org/volunteer.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish send to cluna@sbpg.net.