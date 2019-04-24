Members of the St. Joseph Academy Class of 1970 include, front row from left, Yvonne Dumas Saltzmann, Sharon Glindmeyer Reuther, Mae Liuzza Arthur, Melinda Lipari Penedo, Sammy Damiens D’Hemecourt, Ellen Williams Manieri, Debbie Zammit Olavarietta and Laura Raymond Munch. In the second row are Jayne Bierhorst Phillpott, Joyce Olsen Chiantella, Donna Story Shields, Carla Gervais Eckert, Ann Higgins, Cindy Lenfant Roth, Melanie Constance Seghers, Nanette Rufin McCrossen and Jan Gernhauser Ezzell. In the third and fourth rows are Yolanda Williams, Barbara Batt Fox, Janet Harris, Jean Cazaubon Meaut, Rolanda Woods Smith, Sharon Cornu DeCorte, Ellen McFarland, Maria Despenza Buggage, Brenda Baker Robert, Rhonda Stroy Doucette and Lisa Goda. In the fifth row are Amber Griffin Davillier, Susie Sison Miller, Denise Ariatti Staines, Peggy Meyer Persac, Lenette Burns, Joni Guimont Goodman, Lori Wild Tamporello, Rhonda Heisser Guillory and Tina Kopanica.