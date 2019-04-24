The first group of winners of 2019 National Merit Scholarships includes nine Louisiana students, with four from the New Orleans area and two from Slidell.
In this round, more than 1,000 high school seniors won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 160 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for National Merit finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $500 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.
Scholarship recipients from the New Orleans area are:
- Jason M. Dominique, of Metairie, a senior at Jesuit High School in New Orleans who plans a career in electrical engineering, National Merit Dr. Joseph J. Jacobs Scholarship.
- Macy E. Laurent, of Marrero, a senior at the Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy in Avondale who plans a career in surgical medicine, National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship for children of United Parcel Service employees.
- Julia B. Vedros, of Harvey, a senior at Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie who plans a career in advertising, National Merit Fluor Scholarship.
- Luke T. Vedros, of Harvey, a senior at Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie who plans a career in mechanical engineering, National Merit Fluor Scholarship.
Scholarship recipients from Slidell are:
- Courtney M. Gasser, of Slidell, a senior at Northshore High School who plans a career in petroleum engineering, National Merit Leidos Inc. Scholarship.
- Dustin R. MacLaughlin, of Slidell, a senior at Northshore High School who plans a career in computer science, National Merit Bunge North America Inc. Scholarship.
Scholarship recipients from elsewhere in Louisiana are:
- Cooper W. Coldwel,l of Ponchatoula, a senior at Ponchatoula High School who plans a career in science research, National Merit Novartis Scholarship.
- Jared Lee Johnson, of Lake Charles, a senior at Alfred M. Barbe High School who plans a career in meteorology, National Merit Westlake Chemical Corporation Scholarship.
- Andrew J. Larpenter, of Springfield, a senior at Springfield High School who plans a career in engineering, National Merit Arkema Inc. Scholarship.