Since the mid-1800s, an array of elegant balls have been staged to celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Today, more than 100 such elaborate events span the Carnival season. They are pricey affairs, the majority are invitation-only, and all admit only those age 21 and over. That is, until five years ago.
“Teens around this city have grown up watching their parents go to balls every year, and there wasn’t ever anything for them,” said Ashlei Morrison, public outreach and community director for NORD.
“We figured we could change that by creating the city’s first Teen Mardi Gras ball, and five years ago, we did just that. It is still the only teen ball in the city, open to every teen ... between the ages of 12 and 17, and it’s completely free.”
It will be held this year at Delgado Community College’s Student Life Center from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 15. And not only is it for teens, it is created completely by teens, specifically by members of NORD’s Teen Council.
Ethan Hayes, a junior at the International High School of New Orleans, is one of the 43 current members on the Teen Council. Hayes said he joined the council four years ago when he was 13, with the encouragement of his dad, who wanted him to get out more and find more friends.
“I’ve definitely found a lot of friends,” Hayes said, “some of whom even went to my school and I just didn’t know them. We meet once a month and we talk about things, like what’s going on in the world and how we can give back in our communities. I think people can think negatively about teens, and we want to show them the better side.
"Sometimes teens do presentations on things, and then, of course, we plan parties. That’s my favorite part.”
The ball will feature entertainment by DJ Chicken and local celebrity rapper S-8eighty, along with a brass band, a photo booth and catering by Burt’s Café. Since it's a Mardi Gras ball, formal attire is required, but NORD has that covered as well.
“Last year, we started collecting lightly worn suits, dresses and shoes, and we’ve received a lot of donations, especially from the Junior League,” Morrison said. “Formal wear can be really expensive, and we just wanted to make sure we removed that barrier so that everyone can participate if they want to.”
Morrison stressed that the ball is only possible as a free event because of generous corporate involvement. Chevron is the lead sponsor of not just the ball, but NORD’s teen program as a whole.
The event’s all-inclusive nature, paired with the fact that it's planned by the exact demographic its targeting, has led to an increase in attendance every year. Last year the Teen Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball attracted more than 300 youths.
Of course, it also helps that there are a few crowns on the line. The ball crowns its own king and queen each year, something teens compete in by making videos or posters that are displayed around the ball before the evening’s live election.
Makayla Thibodeaux, a senior at St. Mary’s Academy who joined NORD’s Teen Council last year, said that for this, her first Teen Mardi Gras Ball, she’s in it to win it.
“I think she’s tried on every dress we have in her size,” Morrison said with a laugh as Thibodeaux spun around in yet another gown.
“I think this one may be it,” she said excitedly.
But will it be enough to transform Thibodeaux into Mardi Gras royalty? She’ll find out soon enough.