Odile Clark Washington, a resident of Belle Vie Living Center in Gretna since 2008, recently celebrated her 109th birthday. She and her deceased husband, Lonnie Washington, had no children, but she raised a nephew and niece, Willie Clar and Willie Mae Griffin, both deceased.
Odile Clark Washington, born June 24, 1909, believes in hard work, and she and her and husband owned the Starlight Café and Hotel, 7731 Forshey St., in Gert Town for 80 years; the building at Forshey and Lowerline burned in 2013. They extended themselves to many customers without pay.
The staff at Belle Vie, where Washington has lived since 2008, calls her "Miss Odile." She dresses herself with little help, and enjoys fried chicken and bread pudding. She participates in bingo, trivia games, coffee time and Bible study, and enjoys singing her favorite hymn, "Take My Hand, Precious Lord."