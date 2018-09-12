GRIEFSHARE: Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, will host GriefShare, a 13-week recovery and support group, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Sept. 13 to Dec. 13. Workbooks are $15. The program consists of a video presentation, group discussion and at-home preparation. The program can be joined in progress. Call (504) 347-4875 for information or to register.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave, Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK/RUN: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is the beneficiary for this 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, with shirts, music, refreshments and games to follow. The run will be held at City Park Reunion Shelter and Festival Grounds, 4 Frederich Ave., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 831-8809.
JEWISH FEDERATION CELEBRATION: The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans celebration will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. It will feature a panel of athletes that will explore where sports, Judaism and Israel intersect. The event is kosher-style. Kosher meals are available upon request. Contact Sherri Tarr (504) 780-5609 or at sherritarr@jewishnola.com.
MASS ADDED: A 5 p.m. Sunday Mass has been added to the roster of services by Good Shepherd Parish. The rosary is also recited at Good Counsel Wednesdays at 6 p.m. The church is at 1307 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans. For information, contact the rectory at (504) 899-1378.