The Green Project began as a paint-recycling program nearly 25 years ago, but the nonprofit organization is now poised to become a one-stop shop for eco-friendly home renovation projects.
Situated in a St. Roch warehouse that was once a water-bottling factory, The Green Project runs a donation-based salvage shop and resells light fixtures, doors and even bathtubs. As a result, it diverts 2 million pounds of usable materials and historic architectural features from landfills every year.
“We’re saving what we already have, and keeping what's in the city, in the city, (along with) providing these materials at an affordable cost to the community,” said Hailey Allison, the communications and development manager of The Green Project.
The Green Project also hosts a new communal workspace as well as educational events in classrooms and throughout the community to discuss local environmental issues, waste diversion, recycling and ways to give old materials a new life.
But paint is still at the heart of its mission. The other services, along with additional projects that are in the works, stem from the hazards of discarded paint, which is toxic in its liquid form.
“People noticed residents dumping paint into local ecosystems, into bayous and into the storm drains,” said Allison, noting that when paint seeps into a storm drain, the thick fluid doesn’t pass through a water treatment facility. Instead, it leaks into Lake Pontchartrain.
“There became a need for community members to have access to another way of disposing their paint,” she explained.
Through The Green Project’s paint-recycling program, the first of its kind in the Gulf South, the organization collects usable latex or water-based paint, which is then recycled and sold to customers.
The actual recycling process happens in a section of the warehouse that connects to the vast backyard. On first glance, every surface — tables, walls, floor — seems to be covered in colorful drips of dry paint.
Shelves are stacked with paint cans; industrial fans perched near the ceiling help ventilate the room as well as keep it cool.
“We get a lot of colors that people paint their houses with — so a lot of tans, whites and grays — neutral colors,” said Bryce Kardon, a paint mixer and volunteer coordinator for The Green Project.
He noted that hospitals, universities and major businesses donate leftover paint, often in cool, soothing shades.
“We tend to mix (neutral) colors in here because we have the most demand for those,” he said.
He walked to a row of 55-gallon paint drums and plunged a steel paint mixer into one of them, in several minutes producing a bubbly, gray-beige concoction.
Small batches of paint are blended in 5-gallon plastic buckets, Kardon said.
“Those help us get more vibrant colors — colors that pop,” he said.
Corey Coleman, another paint mixer, poured remnants of leftover paints — all in similar shades of green — into one of those containers. It was covered with a fine net to catch dirt, debris and specks of solidified paint.
“We get stuff in that people have already used, so they’re colors that people like,” Coleman said. “We keep that in mind, and if we find a nice color, we'll try to stick close to it and add (colors) that will make more of the same.”
The organization says it prevents 40,000 gallons of paint from entering local ecosystems, and from being incinerated, each year.
Newer to The Green Project is the conversion of the second story of its warehouse into a MakerSpace, complete with new tools, materials from the salvage shop and open workspaces.
During community workshops, students will learn how to make home repairs, practice woodworking techniques and create whatever comes to mind, such as shelving, a cornhole game set or even crawfish paddles.
“We were using salvaged flooring earlier to make cutting boards and butcher blocks,” said Catherine Crowell, The Green Project executive director. “People can have the history of these architectural materials in their home, even if they cannot use them for their original purpose.”
In early 2019, The Green Project will launch a tool-lending library, where guests can check out both hand and power tools.
“We’re giving people their own woodworking garage, or shed, which a lot of people don't have access to,” Crowell said. “It's all in the name of furthering our mission, which is creative reuse.”