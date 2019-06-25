Because Ashley Volion has had a physical disability since birth, she knows firsthand how some laws and services — or lack thereof — can affect her access to education, employment, health care and, ultimately, a high quality of life.
As a policy assistant for The Advocacy Center of Louisiana, Volion helps protect the rights of people with disabilities by addressing voting and legal issues.
And as Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana 2019, Volion makes appearances throughout the state in support of people with disabilities. She’ll represent Louisiana on a national level July 1-7, when she competes in the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant that takes place in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“Unlike other pageants that are based on beauty and things like that, this competition focuses more on what you do in the disability community and the advocacy work that you do,” Volion said.
Ms. Wheelchair America helps women who happen to be wheelchair users advocate for the more than 64 million Americans living with disabilities.
The competition considers each contestant’s advocacy, achievement, communication skills and pageant presentation before crowning a winner — the best spokeswoman for people with disabilities.
The successful candidate, one out of 27 women, will convey both the needs and the accomplishments of her constituency to the general public, the business community and the legislature.
Volion will speak about the importance of having more funding for home and community services that benefit people with disabilities.
“Home and community-based services help people with disabilities get their everyday basic needs met,” said Volion, noting that there are people who have applied for these services but remain on waiting lists.
“My platform is to give a voice to that, and to really put forth why these services are needed, and to get that on people's radars.”
Volion shared her platform during the Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competition in December. Her extensive knowledge on the subject is what helped her win the title of Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.
Volion earned bachelor's and master's degrees in sociology from the University of New Orleans, and she is pursuing a doctorate in disabilities studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
“Disability studies is a social science that looks at disability from a sociological and psychological perspective,” she said. “It looks at the culture of disability and how we go through everyday life.”
Disability studies scholars view disability not as a defect inside a person, but as a complex relationship between society and people who function differently from the norm. They also examine how support services and social and political change can reduce sources of disempowerment.
Volion has been able to complete her coursework and write her dissertation from New Orleans — a city she finds time to enjoy, despite how busy she’s become. Volion’s Mid-City apartment is decorated by glittery Muses shoes, artwork and pictures of loved ones. Her sparkling Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana tiara is hard to miss.
When she arrives in Little Rock, Volion will get to mingle with fellow titleholders and activists. The women will participate in leadership training, mentoring events and judging sessions. The winner will travel to meet with advocacy groups and make media appearances.
“I want people to know that for me, and for a lot of people in this pageant, this isn’t about the pageant aspect,” Volion said. “It’s about getting our message out there and creating more awareness.”