The valedictorians of the Class of 2019 at De La Salle High School are Brandon M. Gauthier and Daniel J. Hernandez. The salutatorian is Jensen L. Thomassie.
Hernandez gave the opening address during graduation exercises in Tulane University’s McAlister Auditorium, and Gauthier gave the closing address. Thomassie wrote a musical score, “Fanfare and Processional,” that the school band performed as faculty members and legacy graduates marched into the event.
Gauthier, the son of Leonor Gauthier and stepfather Scott MacDonald, will be attending Princeton next year. He was a member of the Boys State Press Corps last summer and was also on the staff of the school's literary magazine and captain of the quiz bowl team. At graduation, he was honored with the Signum Fidei and L’Association awards.
Hernandez, the son of Erica and Ricardo Hernandez, plans to attend the University of Notre Dame. At De La Salle, he was captain of the boys swim team and played tennis. He was principal violinist in the school's string orchestra and worked in set construction with La Troupe De La Salle.
Thomassie, the son of Michele and William Thomassie, plans to major in music composition at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. He has been in the school's concert, marching and jazz bands for five years, and was drum captain as a junior and senior. He was in the Loyola University Bourgeois Honor Band in 2017 and 2018. At graduation, he was honored with the Kenneth J. Polite Award.
Other graduation award winners are:
- Gabe France, the Sedes Sapientiae or “Seat of Wisdom” Award sponsored by the Parents Club.
- Mateo Rivera, the Knights of Columbus Patriotic Award.
- Julia Smith and Gerald Matthews, Jr., the Visitor’s Lasallian Award.
Honors graduates are Caitlin C. Baudier, Gabriel J. Becker, Liza R. Bonano, Jamar W. Brown, Mia R. Campbell, Alexander J. Coit, Bobbi L. Conway, Stephanie B. Crean, Gina S. Ditcharo, Israel R. Fields IV, Gabriel R. France, Louis J. Giacona III, Garret J. Hickman, Tayla D. Hunter, Jewell A. Johnson, Miguel A. Leal III. Anne J. Morris, Marvin E.N. Sanchez, Ryan C. Oufnac, Jonathan G. Pagan, Mateo P. Rivera, Emma F. Seither, Kennedy L. Sisung, Jalen C. Smith, Julia L. Smith and Jasmine A. Williams.