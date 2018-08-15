Students and teachers at St. Charles Catholic School in Laplace will begin the school year in a renovated and expanded $5.7 million facility.
“The newly renovated school and gym, as well as the beautiful new chapel at St. Charles Catholic High School, ensure that the young people of our local community, present and future, will have access to wonderful facilities for many years to come,” said Dr. Courtney Millet.
The building and chapel were completed in the spring and meet the educational needs of current and future students. The renovation included upgrades to the interior and exterior, security enhancements, gym improvements and a new 126-seat chapel.
A new commons entrance was dedicated in honor of war hero and sole 9/11 Pentagon victim Robert Hymel (Class of '64) and local Knights of Columbus councils. It's intended to serve as a focal point of the school, as a student lunch area, a forum to be used for smaller presentations and community events, and other activities.
Two state-of-the-art computer labs will be used for multimedia and digital design classes as well as the dual enrollment math classes.