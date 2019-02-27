Kevin Dolliole, aviation director for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, provided an update on construction of the airport's new passenger terminal during a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Metairie. The terminal, which is set to open March 15, will include a traffic circle from which drivers will exit toward either the departing or arriving side of the terminal, and a consolidated security-check area serving all three concourses. Here, from left, are Rotarians Jim Ray and Tom Kennedy, Kevin Dolliole and Rotarian Bob Shaw.