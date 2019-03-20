Members of the Triple H and Little Farms affiliates of Jefferson Volunteers for Family & Community Inc. gathered at the Marrero Lions Club recently to stuff bags of donated toiletries for the homeless. The group is an all-volunteer organization with a mission to strengthen families and communities through education, leadership and action. From left are Diane Kron, Sharon Olson, Mary Lee, Thelma Pigford, Cindy Griffith and Betty Daigle. The Feb. 23 work crew also included Cheryl Bradley, Judy Harris and Paulette Mauterer. Daigle and Pigford lead the group's Community Service Committee. To volunteer for the program, call Michael Mosley at (504) 736-6519.