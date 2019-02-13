The New Orleans Track Club’s Mardi Gras 5K and Kids Half-Mile race will be held Feb. 23, beginning and ending in the parking lot of Clearview Shopping Center, 4486 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie.
“This is the third year the Mardi Gras 5K has coincided with Family Gras,” said Fred Ruckert, president of the NOTC board of directors. The 12th annual Family Gras will be held Feb. 22-24.
“Family Gras and Jefferson Parish have been great supporters and partners of bringing a healthy, fun family activity to the parish’s Carnival celebration.”
Ruckert said that in previous years, there were more than 700 participants in the Mardi Gras 5K. And this year, he said, “the goal is 1,000 runners and walkers.”
Same-day registration and packet pickup are at 9:30 a.m., followed by the kids' half-mile race at 10:40 a.m. and the 5K race at 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 12:30 p.m. at Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar inside Clearview.
Entry fees for NOTC members are $25 until Feb. 18 and $35 on race day; for nonmembers, the fee is $30, and $35 on race day.
For those 20 and younger, the entry fee is $20 until Monday and $25 the day of the race.
“All children who finish the half-mile will receive a certificate for a free meal from Raising Cane’s,” Ruckert said. “Also, all pre-registered runners will receive a T-shirt, and all who finish the 5K will receive a commemorative medal.”
Before and after the race, there will be a number of activities for children as well as food and music from Family Fest.
To register and for more information, call (504) 304-2326 or go to www.runnotc.org.
Little Rascals parade is Sunday
Kacey Cognevich and Madison Lydia Maureau will reign as king and queen of the Little Rascals 36th annual parade at noon Sunday in Metairie.
The parade will begin inside Clearview Shopping Center and head east on Veterans Boulevard. It will disband at Martin Behrman Avenue and will not turn on Severn Avenue or on Bonnabel Boulevard.
The theme of the parade, “Little Rascals Loves the Arts and Sciences,” will be carried out in 17 floats and more than 50 units.
Serving as parade captains are Jack Spittler III and Nya Gabrielle Auzenne.
Friends of the Library to meet
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a general meeting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The guest speaker will be Jan Martino, assistant director of the New Orleans People Program, a ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph for men and women 50 and older who are looking for creative ways to spend leisure time.
The program has almost 500 members enrolled in over 100 courses including exercise, computer, dance, art, needlework, crafts, games, languages and music. And for a flat membership fee, those interested can take as many classes as they like.
Classes are held at 2240 Lakeshore Drive on the east bank and at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6201 Stratford Place in Algiers, on the West Bank.
Also at the meeting, those interested can sign up to help at the next Big Book Sale, planned for March 14-17 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
Sales hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 14-16, and from noon to 5 p.m. March 17.
For more information about the meeting or the book sale, call the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library at 455-2665 or email friendsjpl@yahoo.com.