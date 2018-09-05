"KEEPING YOUR KIDNEYS HEALTHY": A screening will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, 455 Ames Blvd., Marrero, hosted by the National Kidney Foundation. Screening include blood pressure, weight, BMI, urinalysis and blood draw. No fasting required. Schedule a time at (504) 861-4500.
HEALING AFTER TRAUMA SERIES: Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response and the Women's Center for Healing and Transformation will hold a healing series Sept. 19-24 in New Orleans and Abita Springs. Led by psychotherapist Mike Lew, the workshops will target healing for survivors as well as training programs for counselors and social workers. New Orleans locations will be at STAR, 123 N. Genois St., and in Abita Springs at the Women's Center, 71667 Leveson St. Call (504) 407-0711 or visit star.ngo to register.
DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR PARKINSON: The Big Easy Parkinson Support Group will focus on deep brain stimulation as a means to control certain symptoms at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at East Jefferson General Hospital Conference Center, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, email Bonnie Huddleston at bonfudd44178@gmail.com or bigeasyfleurdelis.org.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.