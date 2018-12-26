COMMUNITY EVENTS
MUSICAL WORKSHOP: JPAS will hold a Winter Wonderland Musical Workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 27-28, at JPAS Conservatory Studio, 5005 Bloomfield St., Metairie. Led by Lynne Bordelon, the workshops are for children ages 7-17 and cost $50 per day. For information, visit www.jpas.org.
DANCE PRODUCTION: "It's All About New Orleans" will be a music and dance celebration of the city's tricentennial at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie. Produced by the Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre, the show salutes musicians Germain Bazzle and Ellis Marsalis. Tickets are $45 at the door. For information, visit www.ledneworleans.org. or contact the Community Book Store at (504) 948-7323.
TEDDY BEAR PROGRAM: Through Monday, Dec. 31, Arnaud’s Restaurant at 813 Bienville St., New Orleans, and New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation will collect new teddy bears for officers to use when they encounter children while on duty. Bins are located at the restaurant, Energy Centre on Poydras Street and New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau on St. Charles Avenue.
LONGUE VUE CAMP: School's Out Day Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 3-4, and Monday, Jan. 21, at Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Children ages 5-10 will explore the gardens, make nature-themed art, play games and learn about plants and insects. Cost is $55 per day, $45 for members. Before and after care is available at an additional charge. For information, contact Lauren Rouatt at lrouatt@longuevue.com or call (504) 293-4719.
DRIVING INSTRUCTION: AARP's Smart Driver class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The cost of the class is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Participants completing the class will receive a workbook and a certificate that may qualify them for a discount from their automobile insurance company for up to three years. For information, or to register, call Dr. Carl Drichta at (504) 302-1712.
WRITERS SYMPOSIUM: The Jefferson Parish Library will host its second “Food Writer’s Symposium” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. The free event will encourage people to create cookbooks so that recipes will be passed on to other generations. Speakers will address the basic process of creating and marketing cookbooks. Speakers and topics include:
- 9:30 a.m. — The Art of the Cookbook, with Elizabeth Williams, founder of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.
- 10:45 a.m. — The Importance of Recipe Testing, with Jyl Benson, director of culinary programming at the museum.
- Noon — What Are Publishers and Editors Looking For?, with journalist and author Chere Dastugue Coen, author Cynthia Lejeune Nobles and Kathleen Calhoun Nettleton, publisher and president of Pelican Publishing Co.
For more information, contact Chris Smith, manager of adult programming for the library, at (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
CALL FOR ENTRIES: The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts seeks high school junior and senior artists for the contest "Cosmos," to mark the foundation's 10th anniversary. Art will be judged on three criteria: concept and design; technical skill; and creativity. Deadline to enter is Jan. 18. For information on the contest and the foundation, visit www.georgerodriguefoundation.org.
PEOPLE PROGRAM REGISTRATION: The Sisters of St. Joseph sponsors the New Orleans People Program, a nonprofit membership organization for those 50 years old and older who are looking for creative ways to spend time. The organization will hold registration for interested residents at both campuses for sessions running January to May. To register or for more information, call the main campus at 2240 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, at (504) 524-7678; or the West Bank campus at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6201 Stratford Place, New Orleans, at (504) 394-5433. Classes are $200 for as many as desired. Visit www.peopleprogram.org.
GRANT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED: Junior League of New Orleans is accepting applications from eligible local nonprofit organizations for its Community Assistance Fund grants through Dec. 28. The league will award grants of up to $20,000 to organizations that demonstrate their ability to advance the well-being of women in one or more of the following ways:
- Enhancing economic opportunities
- Improving women’s health and wellness
- Providing needed family support to alleviate the burdens on female caregivers.
For information and guidelines, see jlno.org/CAF.
Meetings
KIWANIS CLUB OF ALGIERS: Lt. Jose Capmuzano, the Sea Cadent commanding officer, will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.