COMMUNITY EVENTS
TAX PREPARATION: Free tax preparation and financial advising will be available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Go to Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
AUTISM TRAINING: St. John the Baptist Parish Deputies Shaquille Guerin, Antwan Johnson and Lt. Michelle Piearson recently completed training to help autistic children and adults who are in crisis. The training focused on what to do when an autistic child is missing and communicating with nonverbal autistic people. The officers also learned about the Take Me Home program, a database in which families may register autistic children and adults with local law enforcement departments and include caregiver contact information and special instructions.
AUTHOR CONTEST: The Jefferson Parish Library will participate in a local-author contest, with submissions of adult and young adult fiction accepted through May 31. Authors should submit their work at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/Louisiana. Winners in each category will receive $500 as well as:
- Inclusion in Indie Louisiana, a digital collection of local authors on BiblioBoard Library.
- Honors at the 2020 Public Library Association Conference in Nashville.
- Opportunities to promote the winning title at Louisiana public libraries.
- Inclusion in a full page spread in Library Journal, a trade publication for library news.
Each book that is submitted to the contest must be:
- Independently published.
- In the category of adult or young adult fiction.
- Written by a Louisiana resident.
- Available in either PDF or ePUB format.
For more information, contact Chris Smith, manager of adult programming for the library, at (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Republic Women's Club of Jefferson Parish is conducting an essay scholarship contest for Jefferson Parish college-bound seniors with a deadline of April 19 for an 800 to 1,000-word paper on immigration. "To Build or Not to Build" will address how U.S. immigration policies have changed in the last century and the biggest factors leading to these changes. Essays should be double-spaced and submitted to the chairperson electronically in a Word document. Title page must accompany each entry and contain the name of the student, home address, email address, telephone number and the name of the school which he/she attends. Email to Dr. Judith G. Miranti at jgmiranti2@cox.net.
DUTCH OVEN ANNIVERSARY: Wego Cookers will be celebrating their second anniversary at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, in the parking lot by the wave pool. The event is free and donations are accepted, but park admission fees apply. Sampling of the pots begins at 11:30 a.m. For more information or questions, call John Heiken (504) 756-1853.
FREE MARKET SERIES SPEAKER: Dr. Tom Palmer will discuss "Socialism, Facism or Market Capitalism: A Moral and Pragmatic Comparison," at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Isidore Newman School Henson Auditorium, 5333 Dannell St. The program is sponsored by Newman and Metairie Park Country Day School. Palmer is executive vice president for international programs at the Atlas Network, the George M. Yeager Chair for Advancing Liberty, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute and director of Cato University.
POETRY EVENT: Anne Babson, Melinda Palacio and Alison Pelegrin will discuss and read from their recent books of poetry 7 p.m. Tuesday at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Babson will read from "Polite Occasions," Palacio from "Bird Forgiveness" and Pelegrin from "Our Lady of the Flood." For information, call (504) 889-8143 or visit www.jefferson.lib.la.us.
CRAWFISH BOIL: The University of Holy Cross will hold its annual crawfish boil from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at 4123 Woodlawn Drive, New Orleans. The all-you-can-eat boil (including soft drinks and sides) is open to the public, with tickets $10 online or $15 at the door. Also featured will be a crawfish-eating contest between UHC students and prospective students; the winner will receive a free semester in the university’s new residence hall. Tickets can be purchased at CrawfishBoilUHC.eventbrite.com.
GOLF TOURNEY: The St. Bernard Parish School Board Employees Lions Club will hold its 11th annual Golf Tournament at 11:30 a.m. April 27 at Oak Harbor Golf Club, 201 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell. The cost per player is $95. For more information, contact Lee Anne Harlton at (504) 473-1780, David Fernandez at (504) 818-8935 or Charles Raviotta at (504) 577-0435.
HONORS CONCERT: The Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts' faculty and honors concert will be held at 5 p.m. April 27 at Victory Fellowship Church, 5708 Airline Drive, Metairie. During March, the students of River Ridge School of Music and Dance, Mandeville School of Music and Dance and Covington School of Music hold LAAPAFEST judged solo events. The top 30 students perform, with faculty as soloists or members of ensembles. The concert is free. For information, (504) 738-3050.
FISHING CAMP: The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office's annual kids fishing camp will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Launch, U.S. 61 and the east levee in Norco. Children 8-15 may attend. Fishing poles and bait will be provided. Lunch will be served. For applications, call Bernell Charles at (504) 570-4885. Completed applications may be dropped off at the SJSO, 1801 W. Airline Highway, LaPlace, or at St. John Corrections or Patrol Headquarters on Barton Granier Drive in LaPlace.
AUTHOR EVENT: Rosary Hartel O’Neill and Rory O’Neill Schmitt, authors of "New Orleans Voodoo, A Cultural History," will discuss the book at 7 p.m. May 22 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. For information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May, with two overnight retreats and seven full-day sessions on public policy, education, health, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice and environmental issues. The institute is open to business, civic and public-sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. The deadline to apply online is May 31. For information, visit www.norli.org.
FISHING RODEO: The Holy Cross School annual fishing tournament will be held starting at daybreak May 31 and June 1, with weigh-in at noon June 1 at Hopedale Marina, 7600 Hopedale Highway, St. Bernard. Registration fees are $20-$100. For more information, visit www.holycrosstigers.com.
Reunions
FRANCIS T. NICHOLLS: The alumni of Francis T. Nicholls Senior High School Class of 1969 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. May 26 at Magnolia Plantation, 818 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan. Tickets are $60 advance, $70 at the door. Checks or money orders should be made to FTN'69 Class Reunion; mail to Susan Pons Bourquard, 8916 Crochet Ave., River Ridge, LA 70123. For information, call Wanda Minor (504) 231-4575, Debbie Landry Mora (504) 738-6460, Bourquard (504) 442-0881, or Betty Stoll Wright (504) 835-6220.
RIVERDALE HIGH: The more than 800 alumnae of Riverdale High School will hold a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 1-2, with a variety of events. For complete information, email contact information and questions to Riverdale1969@cox.net.
ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. June 8 at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
WEST JEFFERSON: The alumni of West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $58 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
Honors
MUSIC FOR LIFE SUPPORT: The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra is announcing the Gia Maione Prima Foundation’s support of its Music for Life mentoring program for youth. The $90,000 award for music education programming for disenfranchised and underprivileged youth in the New Orleans community will sustain the initiative for three years. For more information on the LPO’s Music for Life program, visit www.LPOmusic.com.
Meetings
KIWANIS AT JAZZFEST: Bobbie Whiddon will discuss the group's participation at the annual Jazz and Heritage Festival at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meeting, Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
TECH TALKS: Ed Branley, an author and technologist in New Orleans, will present a series of lectures at the free monthly meetings of Krewe de Tech beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Krewe de Tech, a Louisiana nonprofit organization, helps people take advantage of everything personal computer technology can do to improve their lives. The lectures include the following:
- April 23: "Website tools for effective social presence — WordPress and Drupal”
- May 28: "Why you need to virtualize your life Part 1 — V Mware Workstation”
- June 18: "Why you need to virtualize your life Part 2 — Oracle VM (VirtualBox)”
- July 23: "The Beauty of Free Linux"
Branley is author of six books on New Orleans, and two YA novels. For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
NAMI MEMBERSHIP: The annual membership meeting for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) New Orleans will be at 3 p.m. April 25 at Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur de Lis Drive, New Orleans. The meeting is open and the board will be on hand. For information, visit www.namineworleans.org.