In the front row, from left, are Precious Solomon, Brittany McFadden, Kourtney Perry, Sheriff Marlin Gusman, Shaquan Smith, Mashawnda Schneider, Robin Jones and Denise Preston. In the second row are Rayburn Joseph, Chad New, Zachary Evans, Kaylyn Williams, Jamie Marshall and Linda Smith.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office recently held a graduation ceremony for 11 deputy recruits and three corrections monitoring technicians who successfully completed their pre-service training academy course to begin working at the Orleans Justice Center. 

The deputy recruits are Zachary Evans, Robin Jones, Rayburn Joseph, Jamie Marshall, Brittany McFadden, Chad New, Kourtney Perry, Mashawnda Schneider, Linda Smith, Shaquan Smith and Kaylyn Williams.

The corrections monitoring technicians are Shydee Marks, Denise Preston and Precious Solomon.

