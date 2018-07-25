The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office recently held a graduation ceremony for 11 deputy recruits and three corrections monitoring technicians who successfully completed their pre-service training academy course to begin working at the Orleans Justice Center.
The deputy recruits are Zachary Evans, Robin Jones, Rayburn Joseph, Jamie Marshall, Brittany McFadden, Chad New, Kourtney Perry, Mashawnda Schneider, Linda Smith, Shaquan Smith and Kaylyn Williams.
The corrections monitoring technicians are Shydee Marks, Denise Preston and Precious Solomon.