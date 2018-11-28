Winter is coming, and contrary to popular belief, pets are not insulated from the cold just because they have fur. While their coats may provide some protection, cats and dogs feel the cold just like we do. And just as with people, prolonged exposure can cause conditions such as hypothermia and frostbite in animals.
It is important to have a cold-weather plan for pets when freezing or near-freezing temperatures are forecast. Pets need to be sheltered from the cold and have access to warm areas.
Outside dogs: During freezing temps, bring outside dogs indoors. If pets absolutely cannot be brought inside, then make sure they have adequate shelter from the elements.
The shelter should be warm, protected from wind and rain and raised off of the ground. Doghouses should not be overly large and should have warm bedding such as dry, clean towels or blankets. Change bedding frequently.
Elevating the doghouse a few inches from the ground will prevent moisture from coming in through the floor. A flap opening or positioning away from the wind will help keep the warmth in.
Keep fresh water available: Make sure pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times as they can become dehydrated in the winter. Watch that the drinking water does not freeze and prevent access.
Feral and outdoor cats: For colony caretakers, leave a garage door cracked so the cats have a warm place to go. If the colony isn't near the home, have provisions such as bins or boxes propped up sideways with warm bedding such as blankets or hay.
Check the car on cold mornings: Neighborhood cats tend to curl up in tire wheel wells and under the hood of cars to escape the cold weather, so make it a routine to knock on the hood before starting the car to prevent a hiding cat from being injured or taken on an unplanned cross-town adventure.
Pick up chemicals: Keeping pets away from toxic items such as anti-freeze and rat poisoning — two items used a lot in wintertime. It is always a good idea to keep toxic items well out of reach of pets and children.
The bottom line: If it is too cold for us to be outside, then it is too cold for pets. Do not leave a pet outside to suffer through the cold. If a pet is spotted outdoors during a freeze without adequate shelter, alert the parish shelter immediately.
Events
SATURDAY: From 10 a.m. to noon, meet adoptable animals in foster care through the Louisiana SPCA for a Foster Social. Fosters will be at the adoption center at the SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., in New Orleans with a placement team to answer any questions about fostering or about the animals in foster care. To learn about fostering, visit la-spca.org/foster.
SATURDAY: Animal Rescue New Orleans will be at Petco, 3520 Veterans, Metairie, from noon to 4 p.m., with adoptable dogs and information on fostering, volunteering and adopting. For information, visit adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.
SATURDAY: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans, will have a professional photographer on site to take Pawliday Pet Portraits. For a donation of $25, you can celebrate the holiday season with a festive portrait of your pet taken by photographer Sophia Germer. Space is limited; book a session at la-spca.org/petportraits.
SATURDAY: From noon to 4 p.m., the Home For the Holidays Festival will kick off the Louisiana SPCA adoptions special that runs from Dec. 1-23. Local classes and community organizations will transform the trees outside the shelter, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans, into a winter wonderland. Admission is free, but volunteers from the Louisiana SPCA will be selling hot chocolate, counting votes for the best-decorated tree, offering children’s crafts and running carnival games.
DEC. 1-23: During Home for the Holidays, Louisiana SPCA adoptables 6 months and up will be available for $60. Make someone’s holiday by participating in the Holiday Delivery program: For a $100 donation, your newly adopted pet will be delivered on either Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa. This program is available for all animals adopted from the Louisiana SPCA two weeks prior to the desired delivery date. For information on Home for the Holidays and the Special Delivery program, visit la-spca.org/homefortheholidays.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, email molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, email cluna@sbpg.net.