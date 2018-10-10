GOLDEN JUBILEE: The board of directors of St. Mary's Dominican High School recently honored Sister Suzanne Brauer, O.P., who is observing her Golden Jubilee. Much of Sister Suzanne’s 50 years as a Dominican Sister of Peace has been serving New Orleans, where she was born and raised. She holds a bachelor of arts in religious studies from Loyola University New Orleans, a master of science in administration in not-for-profit business from the University of Notre Dame, and a master of arts in theology with a concentration in black spirituality from the Institute of Black Catholic Studies at Xavier University.
WOMEN'S MORNING OF REFLECTION: St. Dominic Mothers' Club will hold a Women's Morning of Reflection with Stephanie Clouatre Davis. Coffee and breakfast start the day at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct.12, at 6323 Memphis St., New Orleans. For more information, see www.stdominicnola.org.
LIVING ROSARY: St. Rita Home and School Association will host a living rosary at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the gym, 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. Seventh-graders will light candles to represent the decades. For information, call (504) 737-0744.
YOUTH PRAYER BREAKFAST: Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist Church will hold its annual Youth Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1515 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The donation is $10.
ROSARY WALK: A rosary will be said at noon Saturday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 146 Fourth St., Westwego. Chairs are encouraged. For information, call (504) 606-6503.
ST. PHILIP NERI: The St. Philip Neri Grandparents Club has started its 12th year of school and parish service. Officers for the 2018-19 school year are Fran Vicknair and Bonnie Theriot, co-presidents; Karen Lambert, vice president; Donna Langevin, treasurer; and Carolyn Calcagno, secretary.
CATHOLIC DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAS: Court Madonna #1626 of the Catholic Daughters of America will hold its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, in the LaRose room at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner. The meeting is open to all Catholic women 18 and older who want to participate in religious, charitable and educational events as supporters of the Catholic Church. For information, call (504) 450-4345.
LIGHT THE NIGHT: Families grieving pregnancy and infant loss will find support during a Light the Night service from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Trinity Church, 1329 Jackson Ave., New Orleans. The service will be facilitated by Mother Jane-Allison Wiggin-Nettles, associate rector at Trinity Church. A short reception will follow in the parish hall. For information, contact Ashley Eastham at (504) 670-2526 or aeastham@trinitynola.com.
SCALLON MEMORIAL: A Mass in memory of the Rev. Kevin Scallon will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at St. Benilde Catholic Church, 1901 Division St., Metairie, hosted by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans. For information, see www.ccrno.org or call (504) 828-1368.
SCHOOL BOARD FORUM: The Social Justice Ministry of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church will host a public forum for Jefferson Parish School Board candidates at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at 236 Robinson Ave., Marrero. For information, call (504) 341-4858.
FALL FESTIVAL: The Women's and Men's Clubs of St. Pius X will be holding a fall festival in conjunction with a haunted house, hayride and pumpkin patch from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Games, activities and food will be available at the school, 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 282-2811 or visit www.stpiusxnola.org.
RECOVERY FELLOWSHIP: Christian Fellowship and Celebrate Recovery will host testimonies by Geraro Hidalgo and Chris O'Baugh at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Christian Fellowship, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. Christian Rapper Lyrical Minister will perform. For information, call (504) 347-4875.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.