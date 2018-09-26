Our Lady of Divine Providence Church recently celebrated special wedding anniversaries. Celebrating are, from left, Ronald and Lucia Gremillion, 55 years; Deborah and Wayne Kairdolf, 50 years; Emily and Ronald Bertucci (second row), 50 years; Helen and Neil Wolf, 66 years; Deacon Dan and Mat Cordes, 56 years; and Edward and Darby Buckel, 50 years.