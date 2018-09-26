ACT TO INSPIRE GALA: Trinity Community Center will hold its annual gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Audubon Tea Room at Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Tickets start at $100. For more information, see www.tccno.org.
CHORAL EVENSONG FOR MICHAELMAS: The Trinity Choir will sing the service of Choral Evensong for the Feast of St. Michael and All Angels at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Ave., New Orleans. The choir will feature Stanford's "Evening Service in B-flat," "Anerio's "Factum Est Silentium" and responses by Rippl and Weber. Dr. Paul Weber is choirmaster, with Jarrett Follette as guest organist.
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK/RUN: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is the beneficiary for a 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, with shirts, music, refreshments and games to follow. The run will be held at City Park Reunion Shelter and Festival Grounds, 4 Frederich Ave., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 831-8809.
WELCOME HOME WEEKEND: The Micah Project, which assists with the rehabilitation of formerly incarcerated residents, will host a program at Corpus-Christi Epiphany Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29, at 2022 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans. More than 50 faith-based congregations and organizations partner with employers and service organizations to develop re-entry opportunities.
BLOOD DRIVE: St. Pius X is sponsoring a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 30, at the school, 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd. Donors will receive one-year blood replacement coverage for their family (or up to 3 designated people), a health screening and a Saints T-shirt.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
ROSARY PROCESSION: St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will hold its annual Rosary Process for Life and Peace at 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at 4921 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie. The route goes through neighborhoods behind the church, with a simultaneous rosary inside the church. Parish groups are asked to bring banners. For information, call (504) 888-0703.
THE HOPE OF ISRAEL: Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel), a Messianic women's group sponsored by CJF Ministries, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month on the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. The next meeting will be Oct. 7. There will be a 15-minute Israeli folk dance workshop at 4:15 p.m. For information or to RSVP, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or michelleb@cjfm.org.
ROSARY WALK: A rosary will be said at noon Saturday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 146 Fourth St., Westwego. Chairs are encouraged. For information, call (504) 606-6503.