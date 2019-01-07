At 14, Rachel Pizzolato of Metairie already has been a finalist for two years in a national STEM competition for middle school students, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has named a minor planet after her. One of her career goals is to attend MIT and become an aeronautical engineer.

Standing 6 feet tall, with dark hair that nearly reaches her hips, another of her many goals is becoming a fashion model. The bubbly yet poised freshman at John Curtis Christian School is already a veteran beauty pageant queen and an award-winning gymnast who feels confident performing for a crowd.

While discussing her future and all its possibilities, she waved her hands with excitement, but she was most animated when discussing science, her favorite school subject, and specifically, a field of physics known as fluid dynamics. Rachel described her current science project and its various components: wind turbines, nanoparticles, vortex generators and something called a “raspberry pie.”

Rachel explained how her evolving project, which is nearly five years in the making, has garnered attention from esteemed innovators at major science fairs — and the casting directors of a popular television show.

After several phone calls and a Skype audition with those talent scouts, Rachel landed a role on "Mythbusters Jr." — a 10-episode series in which six teens from around the country display their resourcefulness and use their problem-solving and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) skills.

The series debuted Jan. 2 on Discovery’s Science Channel. The second episode will air at 8 p.m. Jan 9. Adam Savage, the former co-host of "Mythbusters," is the host and executive producer of the show.

“The first day we were shooting, he popped up,” Rachel recalled. “We were just blown away, because we thought we were just a bunch of kids shooting a show. But no, once Adam Savage got on there, it got real. He is the original Mythbuster.”

During "Mythbusters Jr.," the young stars tackle myths about chemistry, physics and even pop culture, while cameras are rolling and capturing each moment.

The filming took place right outside San Francisco.

“Adam Savage taught us how to speak, how to look into the camera and how to be comfortable and act like you're talking to your best friend,” Rachel said. “Once we got the first day over, we were rolling. It was great.”

Each innovator on the show is known for a scientific specialty. Rachel described herself as the “aeronautical type” — and the comedian.

“I like to make everyone laugh, especially people who are looking at me through the camera,” Rachel said, explaining how she would jump on chairs, make silly noises and simply “do goofy stuff.”

+4 How a Slidell teen's skills, and YouTube fame, landed him 'MythBusters Jr.' role When the Science Channel went in search of young hosts for its new "MythBusters Jr." show, it didn’t use a conventional casting call to find s…

The show gave Rachel a chance to meet like-minded teens, such as Jesse Lawless, a 15-year-old from Slidell, and Allie Weber, a 13-year-old “movie fanatic.”

“Every weekend during filming, we would watch movies until like 3 or 4 in the morning,” Rachel said.

At one point during an interview in her Metairie home, her father, Robert, called out that the "Mythbusters Jr." promotion was playing on TV. Sure enough, a short montage of b-roll set to music depicted highlights of the show. But Rachel seemed unfazed. She’s already seen versions of the same ad, several times.

One of her teachers broadcasts them on a small television in class, she said.

“Every day, we walk into class, and he has the commercials running over and over again,” said Rachel, adding that her friends also have watched the promotions. “They are just so excited, because it's regular old Rachel … nerdy little me.”

Rachel began honing her STEAM skills at an early age, by helping her father renovate homes and home theaters.

In 2016 and 2017, she became a Top 30 finalist in the Broadcom MASTERS — a prestigious science, technology, engineering and math competition for middle school students from around the country.

In recognition of those honors, MIT named a minor planet after her — 33187 Pizzolato. She also has won a few Mensa awards and an award for an invention that exercises an injured hand.

She hopes to attend MIT, pursue a career as an aeronautical engineer and perhaps work for NASA as a rocket scientist.

But although she’s on the path for achieving those dreams, Rachel is open to the possibility of finding greater success in other career fields.

She participated in her first beauty pageant at the age of 5 and has since competed in nearly 300 pageants, winning accolades in the process, including the title of Pre-Teen Miss Louisiana State. She’s also cultivating modeling and acting careers.

As a USA Gymnastics National Trampoline Champion, Rachel wants to compete in the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

“When you're in the air, it feels like you're floating,” she said of performing on the trampoline. “It’s the most stressful event, because the (judges) can see everything.”

Rachel also runs track, plays volleyball and writes poetry.

“You can be two things at once. You can be three things at once. I like to multitask,” she said.

Wearing black sneakers, skinny jeans and a "Mythbusters" T-shirt, Rachel walked through her family’s home and casually pointed out the physical evidence of her success: glossy plaques and framed award certificates; medals attached to colorful ribbons; and satiny beauty pageant sashes.

Golden trophies and glittering tiaras line the shelves in her bedroom.

Still, Rachel acknowledged that she doesn’t always win. And she’s OK with that.

“The motto for 'Mythbusters' is: ‘Failure is always an option.’ That's my motto now,” Rachel said. “I learned that even though you do fail, you can get better by making changes.

"When I fail, it's a little heartbreaking because I put all of my time and effort into something. But at the end of the day, my dad says: ‘Take it. It's OK. You're going to get it next time.’"

And based on her résumé, it’s safe to say he’s right.

"Mythbusters Jr." airs on Discovery’s Science Channel on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.