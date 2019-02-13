The students of the year in the Jefferson Parish Public School System are Cecilia LaFosse, a senior at Haynes Academy; Kavia Mallik, an eighth-grader at Haynes Academy; and Sriram Srigiri, a fifth-grader at Airline Park Academy.
These three students are eligible to become 2019 Louisiana Student of the Year. The Louisiana Department of Education, in conjunction with the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, annually honors one fifth-, eighth- and twelfth-grade student based on his or her leadership, academic performance, achievements, citizenship and service to the school and community.
LaFosse is a National Merit semifinalist, president of her school’s National Honor Society, and has organized service competitions through Mission Ignition. She said living close to her grandparents all her life developed a strong family bond that’s served her well. LaFosse feels that more than anyone else, her “Paw-Paw” made her the student she is today.
“From a very young age my grandfather noticed my love of learning, and being a lifelong student himself, did everything in his power to encourage my quest for knowledge,” LaFosse said. “From expanding on his already extensive home library for me, to trips to our local public library, to taking the time to teach me important lessons from his lifetime, my grandfather gave me the tools necessary to succeed in school and to make the most of my education.”
Along with her academic gifts, Mallik has found success in the arts. She’s played the violin since she was 3, the cello since she was 6, and also plays the piano, double upright bass and oboe. It was her involvement with the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra that led to “probably the most rewarding experience” of her young music career. Mallik was part of a five-city concert tour that ended with a performance at Carnegie Hall.
Srigiri has made straight A’s since kindergarten and has received the Superintendent’s Award every semester since first grade. Sriram has wanted to be a scientist ever since he learned about cancer as a third-grader during his school’s donation drive for children at St. Jude.
“When I grow up, I would like to become a scientist and invent medicine to cure cancer,” Sriram said. “I do realize that searching for a new path might seem like hoping for a miracle. I strongly believe that we human beings are distinguished from other species by our ability to work toward miracles.”