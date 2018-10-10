The fourth annual West Bank Heritage Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego.
The festival will feature local arts and crafts, food and live music, including zydeco, jazz, blues, rhythm and blues, country, rap and gospel.
The musical lineup is:
Saturday: 1:35 p.m., Nell Simmons; 2:40 p.m., Juvenile; 3:45 p.m., Partners-N-Crime; 4:50 p.m., Denisia; 5:40 p.m., Shamarr Allen; 6:45 p.m., Tucka & The Groove City Band; and 7:50 p.m., Donell Jones
Sunday: 12:30 p.m., Dominic Davis; 1:30 p.m., Mt. Herman; 2:20 p.m., Emeka Dibia; 3:10 p.m., Jazzy Fusion Dance Unlimited; 3:45 p.m., Phillip Manuel; 4:45 p.m., Cherchez La Femme; 5:20 p.m., Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys; 6:25 p.m., Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band; and 7:30 p.m., Raheem DeVaughn
Admission is free.
Lafreniere fall concerts
Lafreniere Park will kick off its fall concert series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie.
Karma is featured Thursday, followed by Mixed Nuts on Oct. 18. The Crescent City Souls will perform Oct. 25. And closing out the series on Nov. 1 will be The Topcats.
Admission is free.
Kenner’s Oktoberfest
Come celebrate Oktoberfest with beer, music, arts and crafts, and food from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in Kenner’s Rivertown, 400 Williams Blvd.
Admission is free. For more information, call (504) 468-7231.
Gumbo Festival
The annual Bridge City Gumbo Festival kicks off Friday at Holy Guardian Angels Church, 1701 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City.
Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
A gumbo-cooking contest begins at noon Saturday with more than 2,000 gallons of gumbo available throughout the weekend. Live music throughout the weekend includes Rockin' Dopsie Jr., The Danny Alexander Band, Lil Al Fats Jackson, Louisiana Spice, Nashville South, and Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition.
Admission is $3 per person. For more information, go to bridgecitygumbofestival.org.
Anti-bullying program
“From Bullies to Buddies” is the title of a special presentation at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Slater Torah Academy, 5210 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie.
Speaker Israel Kalman, a nationally certified school psychologist, is the writer, director and creator of Bullies to Buddies Inc. in Staten Island, New York. According to the website bullies2buddies.com, the aim of the program is “to increase harmony in the school, home and workplace and is dedicated to promoting the practical application of the Golden Rule, the most effective and inexpensive way to replace hostility with harmony.”
Admission is $10 per person.
For more information, call Rivkie Chesney, director of Hebrew studies and admissions at Slater Torah Academy, at (504) 456-6429.