St. Mary Magdalen Parents Club spooks dentists with Trunk or Treat event
Advocate staff report
Nov 7, 2018 - 2:30 pm

Lillian Harmann, Ally Frederick, Abbey Pugh and Alana Pugh take a break from collecting candy during the Trunk or Treat event held by the Parents Club at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School in Metairie. PROVIDED PHOTO

Among those at the Trunk or Treat event held Oct. 27 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School in Metairie are, from left, Raegan Harmann, Madison LeBlanc, Graci Dillenkoffer and Sophia Davis. PROVIDED PHOTO

Tags
St. Mary Magdalen Parents Club
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School
Halloween
Trunk Or Treat