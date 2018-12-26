This is a great time to make sure pets have everything they need to be safe on New Year’s Eve and into the coming year. Here are some tips as we ring in 2019.
New Year's Eve
Jan. 1 is the No. 1 day of the year that pets are reported missing. The loud noises and flashing lights from fireworks are scary and can cause pets to go into flight mode. Bring pets indoors to minimize stress and panic. Signs of stress include trembling, shaking, pacing, panting, destructive behavior, whining, barking, vomiting, panting and trying to escape.
Health updates
The New Year is the perfect time to make sure pets are up-to-date on vaccinations and to evaluate their overall health and needs.
- Update information: Make sure current identification information is on tags and registered with microchips. Unfortunately, people often realize this information is outdated due to a change of phone numbers or address only after a pet goes missing.
- Microchip now: If a pet is not already chipped, make it a priority. Tags can fall off or be removed, but the chip will always be there, and it gives a lost pet the best chance of getting back home. Remember: The chip must then be registered in order for it to be fully effective.
- Proper nutrition: Pets can pack on pounds, too. Evaluate their food (type, quantity, etc.) and treats. Make sure they are getting a balanced diet in the proper portions to stay slim and fit.
- Exercise: It will keep pets healthy longers, and incorporating pets into our own exercise routine is good way to stick to those goals long-term. The benefits are two-fold: We can enjoy quality time with pets, and everyone gets off the couch and outside moving.
Help homeless pets
Want to get more involved this year with helping the homeless pets in our community? Here are some ways to work animal advocacy into your New Year resolutions:
- Foster: Love pets, but not sure about the commitment of owning one? Try fostering. Animal shelters and rescues need loving homes to provide safe and temporary living arrangements for pets. It’s a great opportunity for a shelter animal to get used to a home environment, and it’s the perfect way to test the waters of pet ownership.
- Volunteer: Shelters rely heavily on volunteers to care for animals on a regular basis. It is a rewarding experience and truly makes a difference in the life of homeless pets. Most shelters have volunteer opportunities for individuals, high school students and those needing community services hours, church groups, college groups and more. If you don't have time to volunteer, consider donating supplies.
Events
SATURDAY: From noon to 3 p.m., Rescue New Orleans will be outside Whole Foods Market, 3420 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, with adoptable dogs, giveaways and information about volunteering and adopting. The group will accept cash donations and donations of dog and cat supplies. For more info, visit adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.