ANEURYSM OUTREACH: Free health screenings will be held 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, at LSU Healthcare Network, 3700 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. There will be ultrasound tests for carotid artery disease and abdominal aortic aneurysm. Appointments are offered to individuals over 60 and to men over 55 who have a family history of abdominal aortic aneurysms. Men 65-75 who have ever smoked are especially encouraged to participate. Registration and an eight-hour fast required. Refreshments will be provided after. Call (888) 871-3801 to register. AAAneurysm Outreach headquartered in New Orleans, is the nation’s only nonprofit dedicated to mobilizing people and resources to eliminate the consequences of AAA rupture through education and early detection. Visit www.aoutreach.org.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS SEMINARS: Urban League of Louisiana will host a series of free empowerment sessions at its headquarters, 4640 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. All begin at 6:30 p.m. seminars and dates are:
- Monday, May 13: Healing is the Revolution
- Tuesday, May 28: Building Immunity, Vitality and Strength for Life.
For information, visit urbanleaguela.org.
THERAPON SEMINAR: The Therapon Institute will sponsor a one-day seminar, “Emotional Manipulation,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 at Christian Fellowship, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The seminar examines the process by which controlling people seek to manipulate others. The seminar is approved for six clinical contact hours by the National Association of Social Workers, the Louisiana Counseling Association and the Addictive Disorder Regulatory Authority. Call (504) 328-2249 or visit therapon.org.
SENIOR PLANNING: "Elder Law and Senior Estate Planning" will be the topic of the Big Easy Parkinson's Group meeting at 12:45 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the Esplanade I room, East Jefferson General Hospital Conference Center, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. Parkinson’s patients, family and caregivers are invited for news and tips and tricks for making life easier with an emphasis on living well with Parkinson’s. For information, contact Bonnie Huddleston at Bonhudd4417@gmail.com or visit www.BigEasyFleurDeLis.org
YOGA CLASSES: Ochsner's Cancer Center is sponsoring free yoga classes for cancer survivors and people with multiple sclerosis at Ochsner Fitness Center's Harahan location (Elmwood Fitness Center). The classes for cancer survivors are at 4 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. Saturdays, with an additional class at 6 p.m. at Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness, 1401 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, in the Camellia Conference Room. The classes for those with MS are Fridays at 11:30 a.m., with an additional class at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Heritage Plaza, 111 Veterans Blvd., Metairie. For information, call Louanne Cho at (504) 862-6861.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.