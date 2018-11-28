MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID: National Alliance on Mental Health will offer two training courses for helping a person experiencing a mental health-related crisis or problem. Adult Mental Health First Aid will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, and Youth Mental Health First Aid will be Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the NAMI offices, 1538 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans. Youth MHFA covers how to assist young people ages 12-18, and adult MHFA covers how to assist adults. Topics include anxiety, depression, suicide, psychosis, addictions and more. Everyone who completes the course will be certified in Mental Health First Aid for three years. Registration is $10. For information, see www.namineworleans.org or call (504) 896-2345.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.