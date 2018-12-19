BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: The board of directors of Brother Martin High School has chosen Milton M. Dureau Jr., Class of ’69, as the school's 2019 alumnus of the year and recipient of the Sen. Allen J. Ellender Award. Dureau, who retired from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office as commander of scientific services in 2011, will receive the award at a ceremony in March. Dureau has served on the school's Cor Jesu Class of 1969 Reunion Committee; the Celebration of the Crest Auction Committee, serving as chair couple in 1997 with his wife, Christine; the Parents Club board of directors; the alumni board of directors; and the Phase III Campaign Committee.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Two seniors at Mount Carmel Academy have accepted college athletic scholarships. Ashley Cheramie signed to swim for Western Colorado University for the 2019-20 season, and Elizabeth Holzman signed to play volleyball with the University of Illinois for the 2019-20 season.
J.B. MARTIN MIDDLE SCHOOL: The 2018-19 teacher of the year at J.B. Martin Middle School in Paradis is seventh-grade social studies teacher Bryan Perissutti, who holds bachelor's and master's degrees in history from Southeastern Louisiana University. “I am so fortunate to teach students who not only want to understand the world around them, but also make it a better place,” Perissutti said. Perissutti is a member of the school’s Student Engagement Committee and serves as a representative on the district’s Social Studies Curriculum Committee. He can also be seen after school coaching robotics and soccer.
LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: The 2018-19 teacher of the year at Lakewood Elementary School in Luling is special education teacher Antoinette Linker, who has been a teacher for 14 years, three of them at Lakewood. She helps her students achieve their personal best while fostering independence and a love for learning.
ST. ROSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: The 2018-19 teacher of the year at St. Rose Elementary School is Kay Casanova, who is the special education early interventionist teacher at the school.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Five students from Mount Carmel Academy have been chosen by audition for the 2019 Louisiana Music Educators Association District VI Honor Choir. Allison Hedrick, Bevin Kelley, Reilly Mulcahy, Elizabeth Peters and Isabella Scuderi will perform with the Honor Choir on Jan. 26.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: The chapter of the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society at St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans recently inducted 39 students. Annamarie Allen, Emma Barnes, Gracie Bott, Marguerite Breaux, Isabella Brockway, Alexandra Brothers, Emily Broussard, Jordyn Brown, Hallie Cao, Ngan-Ha “Sophia” Cao, Ashtyn Darbonne, Bailey Dauzat, Reese Dawson, Kristen Dinh, Emily Dominique, Ashley Dufour, Sarah Fath, Madison Ferguson, Olivia Gambino, Rebekah Haase, Grace Hamblin, Mary Harty, Emily Hemelt, Kaitlyn Huynh, Shelby Jackson, Sophia Law, Danielle McCartney, Megan McCartney, Elizabeth Messonnier, Mattie Morel, Mia Nguyen, Caroline Ondrusek, Kennedy Payne, Jenna Pertuit, Sydney Raymond, Natalie Rodriguez-Ema, Chloe Townsend, Alexis Tran and Audrey Wild. The moderators of MAO at Dominican are Kristen Bernard and Katie Kirkwood.
NOCCA APPLICATIONS: The deadline for applying to attend the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts in 2019-20 is Friday, Jan. 18. By using https://apply.nocca.com/site.php, prospective students can start an application, save their work, send in required documents electronically and request a recommendation. NOCCA is at 2800 Chartres St., (504) 940-2787.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Precalculus students at Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans recently worked together in groups to design and build machines that incorporated rotation, using 3D printers in the Phyllis M. Taylor Maker Lab to create their own gears.
OPEN HOUSES
SAMUEL J. GREEN CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective students at Samuel J. Green Charter School, 2319 Valence St., New Orleans, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. School tours will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 15 and Feb. 5. For information, visit https://firstlineschools.org/samuel-j-green-charter-school or call (504) 304-3532.
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding a number of open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents at its Uptown and Gentilly schools:
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.