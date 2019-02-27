The Krewe of Tucks proudly brands itself as a group of irreverent party animals with a sense of humor. After all, the king rides on a float featuring an 18-foot toilet, and waves a plunger through the air, rather than a traditional Carnival scepter. The queen’s scepter is a toilet brush. Float riders toss rolls of toilet paper and fly swatters to the crowd.
About 10 years ago, bedazzled toilet brushes and plungers became the krewe’s signature throws.
Many of the goods are made by the residents of Magnolia Community Services, a nonprofit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Magnolia’s sprawling residential campus on River Road comprises 21 group homes, day rehabilitation and wellness programs and employment opportunities.
The residents create and sell artwork, seasonal home décor items and food delicacies in Magnolia’s Special Creations shop all year round. But during the summer, they begin the monthslong task of decorating toilet brushes and plungers for Tucks’ 1,800 members.
“The krewe members were decorating their own toilet brushes so we saved them a lot of time,” said Jennifer Hebert, the executive director of Magnolia Community Services. The krewe purchases the supplies and pays the residents for their work.
About 80 of Magnolia’s residents take part in the creative process.
During a typical workshop, four to five residents form an assembly line and sprinkle confetti onto the toilet-brush bristles; wrap ribbons and Mardi Gras beads around the handles; and add the finishing touches — doubloons and shimmery bits of purple, green and gold garland. They also package the finished products in crinkly cellophane bags.
"Everyone has a little part,” Hebert said.
The number of throws the residents design each year varies, but this year, they are on track to create more than 13,000 embellished toilet brushes.
In addition to earning a paycheck for their work, the residents develop a sense of pride.
“Just putting the brushes together and seeing the finished product of their work is really wonderful for their self esteem,” Hebert said.
Although Lloyd Frischhertz, the co-founder and captain of The Krewe of Tucks, initiated the partnership with Magnolia, other krewe members were instrumental in making it happen, including one who frequents Magnolia’s Special Creations shop.
“We've developed a really good relationship with them,” Frischhertz said. “It's more than just: ‘Hey, here's some money.’ It’s a more intimate relationship.”
Every other year, Magnolia residents are also given the chance to ride in Tucks — a rowdy parade that happens the Saturday afternoon before Fat Tuesday. Last year, they rode behind a float carrying New Orleans Saints football players and came to the rescue when the athletes ran out of throws.
“We'd given Magnolia more throws than the Saints … or maybe they don't throw with the same velocity and quickness as the Saints players,” Frischhertz recalled. “So when the Saints ran out of throws, the Magnolia school gave a lot of their throws to the Saints players.”
Tucks also invites Magnolia’s teachers and staff to their coronation ball, and they treat the residents to a festive king cake party complete with a second line. Tucks’ royalty and several krewe members show up to Magnolia’s campus in their Carnival costumes, visit with the residents and thank them for their contribution — the quirky Mardi Gras memorabilia that's coveted by thousands of revelers along the parade route.
“(Magnolia) is not just a charity that we adopt,” Frischhertz said. “Our relationship with them is interactive and very meaningful to us.”