The start of a new year can offer new ways of helping your community. Here are a few options for 2019.
CASA: Volunteer with CASA New Orleans to support an abused or neglected child or teenager in the foster care system in Orleans or St. Bernard parishes.
No specific educational background is required to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate, but volunteers should be willing to commit to at least 12 months of service, CASA recruitment coordinator Gabriel Harvey said.
The advocate creates a court report that will help a judge determine what is best for the child. Facts are gathered by talking with the child and people with whom he or she interacts, including teachers, doctors and lawyers.
Since children in foster care may move from family to family and school to school, the CASA volunteer “is sometimes the only consistent person in their lives,” Harvey said. “A child may have a lot of people coming and going in their lives, and it is hard for them to figure out what is going on.”
The first step to volunteering is calling Harvey at (504) 522-1962 or emailing at gharvey@casaneworleans.org.
“You are not making any kind of commitment by talking to me,” Harvey said. “Volunteering is a process, and you will have time to decide.”
The CASA program includes about 40 hours of training, and the next program runs from Jan. 15 to mid-February, Harvey said. For information, visit www.casaneworleans.org.
SPCA: If you love animals, the Louisiana SPCA is offering several opportunities to help.
A Foster Social for people interested in fostering an animal will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 5, at the SPCA Adoption Center, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. in Algiers.
The Foster Care placement team and folks already fostering animals will be on hand to answer questions. For information, visit www.la-spca.org/foster.
If you are interested in volunteering for various programs at the SPCA, an orientation gathering will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. Preregistration is required. For information, visit www.la-spca.org/volunteer.
Youngsters ages 5-10 can learn basic animal care at Animal Celebration Winter Camp on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 3-4, at the SPCA. Cost is $75 for one day and $125 for both. To register, visit www.la-spca.org/camps.
12th Night Ball
The Societe des Champs Elysee will hold its third annual 12th Night Ball at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at Kajun’s Pub, 2256 St. Claude Ave.
A nonprofit organization, SDCE is a social aid and benevolent krewe dedicated to the betterment of neighborhoods in the area of Elysian Fields, St. Claude Avenue and Henriette Delille Street.
Admission is by donating to SDCE’s charitable works. Attendees must be masked and in costume or black tie. Matthew and Jennifer Johnson will reign as king and queen 2019.
Entertainment will include Gina Forsyth’s Mid-City Aces Cajun Dance band at 5 p.m., and at 7 p.m., partygoers will parade to the streetcar at Elysian Fields and St. Claude and ride to Union Station and back, serenaded by Catie Rodgers & The Elysian Fields Brass Band. Also performing will be Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Dancing Man 504, Flaming Arrow Mardi Gras Indians, the Street Car Strutters and Vanessa Carr & Company.
For information, visit http://www.societedeschampselysee.org/.
Jung gathering
The C.G. Jung Society of New Orleans will present “True Religion: Individuation, Alchemy and Poetry,” a lecture by Jungian analyst Deedy Young, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave. at Jefferson Avenue.
Young, who is from Lafayette, is a diplomat of the Inter-Regional Society of Jungian Analysts and a faculty member of the New Orleans Jungian Seminar. Cost is $15, $10 for students and free for members. For information, visit www.jungneworleans.org.