PRAYER BREAKFAST: Magnificat Women's Westbank Chapter will hold its next breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Cafe Hope, Timberlane Country Club, 1 Timberlane Drive, Gretna. Denny Charbonnet will be speaker. Tickets are $20 at Westbank Religious Supply and Mary's Helpers; not available at door. For information, call (504) 913-4903 or (504) 263-2474.
GRIEFSHARE: Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, will host GriefShare, a 13-week recovery and support group, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Sept. 13 to Dec. 13. Workbooks are $15. The program consists of a video presentation, group discussion and at-home preparation. The program can be joined in progress. Call (504) 347-4875 for information or to register.
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK/RUN: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is the beneficiary for this one-mile walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, with shirts, music, refreshments and games to follow. The run will be held at City Park Reunion Shelter and Festival Grounds, 4 Frederich Ave., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 831-8809.
JEWISH FEDERATION ANNUAL CELEBRATION: The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans celebration will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. It will feature a panel of athletes who will explore where sports, Judaism and Israel intersection. The event is kosher-style. Kosher meals are available upon request. Contact Sherri Tarr (504) 780-5609 or at sherritarr@jewishnola.com.