After almost a year of being closed for repairs, the Magnolia Bridge over Bayou St. John recently reopened. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Cabrini High School student body wanted to show some love for the bridge, which is near the school's back door.
On Feb. 14, the bridge was blessed by the Rev. Jonathan Hemelt, of Holy Rosary Church located next door to Cabrini High School, followed by a ribbon-cutting performed by Principal Yvonne Hrapmann and President Jack Truxillo. The seniors then led a second-line parade across the bridge and back.
The bridge has a central role in Cabrini student life. Student drivers park across Bayou St. John and use the bridge to walk to campus, and in physical education students fish off of the bridge, kayak and canoe under it, and cross it when running the mile.