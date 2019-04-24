Orchestra under the oaks Apr 24, 2019 - 6:45 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now French horn players perform at Swing in the Oaks. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Buy Now Concertgoers relax under City Park's live oaks during the free performance. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Buy Now Concertgoers relax under live oaks during the performance. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Buy Now Artist Steve Mercer works on an oil painting at the park. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Buy Now Daniel Fiore and Pearl Ieong relax in an inflatable lounge chair. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Buy Now Sam Santos and Ice, a 12-year-old English bull terrier, take in the music from in front of the stage. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Buy Now Frank Jones Jr., Cynthia Jones Hunt and Taylor Hunt barbeque chicken. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Buy Now Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra guest conductor Thomas Wilkins directs the notes of the first song. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Buy Now Members of the Jesuit JROTC present the American flag. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The annual Swing in the Oaks on April 16 brought a crowd to City Park to enjoy the classics and modern favorites from the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, the natural beauty of the setting and a perfect spring evening. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Lpo City Park View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email